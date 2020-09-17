Best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals 2020

From remote learning to working from home, laptops are in high demand right now. Fortunately, Amazon Prime Day laptop deals will soon usher in a new wave of discounts on all types of laptops.

Last year, Amazon sold over 100,000 laptops during Prime Day. Naturally, we expect Amazon to shatter that record during Prime Day 2020. And given the high demand for laptops this year, there's a chance we'll see even more aggressive Prime Day laptops deals this year.

Keep in mind that there's still no official date for Prime Day 2020. However, rumors indicate that it could arrive as soon as the first week of October. That gives us just enough time to prep for Amazon's big day. Below you'll find our predictions for what to expect along with some deals you can get right now.

Make sure to follow our Amazon Prime Day guide for the latest news on Amazon's big day. Plus, check out our laptop deals page for everyday discounts on laptops.

Amazon Prime Day laptop deals — predictions

Prime Day laptop deals offer discounts on both high-end and budget laptops. There are even deals on a few gaming systems. We expect the trend to continue this year with one exception — Chromebooks. These Chrome OS-based laptops tend to dominate the budget space, but Chromebooks have been hard to find lately. As a result, we expect Chromebook discounts to remain modest.

Instead, you'll find better discounts on Celeron or Core i3-based machines running Windows. Expect these systems to see discounts of $50 to $100 off with prices starting at $199.

If you're looking for Prime Day laptop deals on gaming rigs, you'll want to focus on systems by MSI and Asus, which tend to get the steepest price cuts from Amazon. Gaming rigs manufactured by Alienware and Lenovo tend to see better discounts direct from the manufacturer. Look for Dell discounts that take from 10% to 12% off sitewide and Lenovo deals that save from $100 to $400 off.

Amazon Prime Day laptop deals — Apple

(Image credit: Future)

In the past, we've suggested Mac fans steer clear from Prime Day laptop deals. This year, however, we're recommending the opposite. Amazon has proven to be a leader when it comes to Apple discounts. The MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and 16-inch MacBook Pro have all seen massive price cuts that take from $100 to $400 off the current-gen models.

The 2020 MacBook Air, for instance, has sold for an all-time low of $899 at Amazon. For Prime Day, we predict the base model could drop to $849. Additionally, the step-up model — with 512GB SSD — could drop to $1,099 or even $999.

Last year, one of our favorite Prime Day laptop deals offered the 2017 MacBook Air for just $749. We don't foresee Amazon doing the same this year — nor would we recommend that model anymore. Instead, expect to see major discounts on the 2019 MacBook Air, which could sell for as cheap as $799. Likewise, 2018 MacBook Pro laptops could get discounts of up to $700 off. However, we recommend you keep a close eye on Best Buy. Along with Amazon, the two retailers are renown for offering the best Apple deals.

