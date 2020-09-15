Amazon Prime Day is a 48-hour retail holiday exclusively for Prime members. Although we don't know the official Amazon Prime Day 2020 date, we know that it'll take place sometime in October. That means now is the perfect time to start prepping for Amazon's massive event.

After all, Amazon Prime Day is the biggest retail holiday of the year — excluding Black Friday. So what kind of Amazon Prime Day deals can you expect this year? Here's everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2020.

Is Amazon Prime Day 2020 postponed?

Amazon Prime Day always occurs in July. This year, however, the pandemic has altered Amazon's plans. Earlier this summer, the retailer confirmed to TechCrunch that Amazon Prime Day would happen "sometime later this year." It was confirmation that Prime Day wasn't being cancelled, but instead it was being postponed. During an earnings call last month, Amazon execs stated that Prime Day would occur in Q4 of 2020.

The official Amazon Prime Day 2020 date is still unknown. However, it's easy to estimate when Prime Day may begin. Excluding the inaugural Prime Day — Amazon's sales event tends to kick off on either a Monday or Tuesday. Rumors suggest the Amazon Prime Day 2020 date could be the first week of October, which means either Monday, October 5 or Tuesday, October 6 could be the Prime Day dates for 2020. We don't foresee Prime Day 2020 occurring later than October 20. That would place it too close to the holiday season. So early October is our best guess for the moment.

Where is Amazon Prime Day celebrated?

The first Amazon Prime Day was celebrated in 9 countries including the U.S., UK, Spain, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, Canada, and Austria. Amazon Prime Day has since expanded in popularity. Last year, Prime deals were held in 18 countries including the United States, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Spain, Singapore, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, India, Germany, Austria, France, China, Canada, Belgium, and Australia.

In 2017, Amazon also expanded Prime Day's duration. It went from a 24-hour event to one that lasted for 30 hours. In 2018, Amazon expanded the holiday to 36 hours and in 2019 it lasted a full 48 hours.

Early Amazon Prime Day deals

Outside of Black Friday, Amazon Prime Day offers the year's best discounts on Amazon hardware. The Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick, and Kindle Paperwhite are just some of the devices that tend to see the biggest discounts on Amazon Prime Day. If you're looking for Prime Day deals you can get now, make sure to check out Amazon's daily deals page. Below we're also listing the best Amazon Prime Day deals you can get right now.

Amazon Fire TV Stick (1080p): was $39 now $29 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Stick is a streaming gadget that lets you watch Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video (of course), and just about any other service you can think of in full 1080p. It includes an Alexa remote, so you can find things to watch and interact with Amazon's assistant using your voice. It also comes with a year of Food Network Kitchen ($39 value). View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5: was $89 now $69 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 5 is a good smart display at its discounted price. The 5.5-inch screen is perfect for checking the weather, managing to-do lists, or video calls. You can get it with a free year of Food Network Kitchen or with a free stand. View Deal

Insignia 24" Fire TV Edition: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

Scoring a smart TV for $99 is unheard of outside of major holidays, but this early Amazon Prime Day deal takes $50 off this 720p Fire TV Edition HDTV. It's the cheapest price we've seen for it and perfect for a small room or kids' room. View Deal

Echo Show 8: was $129 now $104 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 8 can be used to control other smart home devices, stream music, or catch up on the day's news. It comes with a free Food Network Kitchen subscription, so you can keep your Echo Show 8 on your kitchen counter as you recreate your favorite recipes. View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

Currently, the AirPods Pro are $50 off and at their lowest price ever. This is the kind of deal we'd expect to see on Prime Day. The AirPods Pro offer both sweat and water resistance (IPX4 certified) along with built-in noise cancellation.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day Whole Foods benefits

(Image credit: Whole Foods)

Amazon-owned organic grocer Whole Foods plays a huge role on Prime Day. In fact, one of our favorite Amazon Prime Day deals comes from Whole Foods. For the past two years, Amazon has given Prime members who shop at Whole Foods a $10 Amazon credit that can be used on Amazon Prime Day.

Other Amazon Prime Day Whole Foods deals include discounts on seafood, meat, organic produce, and more. Even if you're not a fan of Whole Foods, it's worth shopping there in the lead up to Prime Day (and during Prime Day) for the savings.

This year, however, it's unclear what role Whole Foods will play on Amazon Prime Day. Social distancing guidelines will likely be in effect, which means in-store shopping will not be encouraged. We predict Amazon Prime Day deals will focus on online Whole Foods orders instead of in-store discounts.

What is the Amazon Prime Day concert?

(Image credit: Amazon)

For the past two years, Amazon has kicked off Prime Day with a Prime Day concert that all Prime members can stream live via Amazon's website. In 2018, Amazon chose Ariana Grande, Alessia Cara, Kelsea Ballerina, and Julia Michaels to headline the show. Last year, the Amazon Prime Day concert featured Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Becky G, and SZA.

Both concerts were held in New York and available for streaming throughout Prime Day. (For Prime members only, naturally). Given the current state of the pandemic, we don't foresee any concerts taking place any city. However, Amazon may still host a virtual concert without an audience.

What is Amazon Prime Day 2020?

Amazon Prime Day originally started in July of 2015 as a way to celebrate Amazon's 20th anniversary. For 24 hours, Amazon slashed the price of hundreds of items. The sales were exclusively for Amazon Prime members only. The event was a hit and since 2015 Amazon Prime Day has grown into a massive Black Friday like event.

Now in its sixth year, Amazon Prime Day deals include discounts on everything from the Echo Dot to Nike sneakers. It's become a massive juggernaut for Amazon and although Amazon Prime Day will occur later than usual, it'll still be a big event.

Amazon Prime Day reminders