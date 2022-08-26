Aston Villa vs West Ham live stream and how to watch Premier League game online

The Aston Villa vs West Ham live stream features two teams who could really do with a Premier League win — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab).

Aston Villa vs West Ham live stream date, time, channels The Aston Villa vs West Ham live stream takes place on Sunday (August 28).

► Time 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

West Ham United currently sit bottom of the Premier League table, with three defeats from three games — not the start manager David Moyes would have expected from a side that at times last year looked like possible Champions League qualifiers.

The first of those losses, to Man City, was perhaps not surprising, but the subsequent defeats to Nottingham Forest and Brighton were anything but. Still, the Hammers' season did finally start properly in midweek, when they won 3-0 in the Europa Conference League to reach the group stage.

Aston Villa also won in midweek, 4-1 against Bolton in the Carabao Cup, and do at least have an EPL win to their credit, a 2-1 victory over struggling Everton. But dreadful defeats against Bournemouth and Crystal Palace have put early pressure on manager Steven Gerrard.

Can either of these two sides get a much-needed victory? Find out by watching the Aston Villa vs West Ham live stream.

How to watch the Aston Villa vs West Ham live stream wherever you are

The Aston Villa vs West Ham live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

(opens in new tab) Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Get three months extra free on ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

How to watch the Aston Villa vs West Ham live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Aston Villa vs West Ham live stream on USA and on the NBC Sports (opens in new tab) website with a valid login. NBC can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

Another option would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including NBC. Or you could go for Fubo.TV. Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including NBC, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Aston Villa vs West Ham live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Sling TV (opens in new tab) offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA.

(opens in new tab) If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA.

How to watch the Aston Villa vs West Ham live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Aston Villa vs West Ham live stream on Fubo.TV (opens in new tab), the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeInSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Aston Villa vs West Ham live stream in the UK

Aston Villa vs West Ham kicks off at 2 p.m. BST in the U.K., but the game isn't one of those being shown on any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Aston Villa vs West Ham) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Highlights will of course be shown on Match of the Day 2, which is scheduled for 10.30 p.m. BST and available via the BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Aston Villa vs West Ham live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Aston Villa vs West Ham live stream on Optus Sport (opens in new tab), which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Aston Villa vs West Ham live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Aston Villa vs West Ham live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).