Aston Villa vs Man City live stream and how to watch Premier League game online

The Aston Villa vs Man City will see Premier League top scorer Erling Haaland look to increase his lead — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab).

Aston Villa vs Man City live stream date, time, channels The Aston Villa vs Man City live stream takes place Saturday, September 3.

► Time 5.30 p.m. BST / 12.30 p.m. ET / 9.30 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (opens in new tab) (requires Premium sub) or on USA via Sling (opens in new tab)

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

If there was any team that Steven Gerrard wouldn’t want his Aston Villa side to face next it would almost certainly be Man City. The Liverpool legend-turned-manager is under intense pressure as the club sit 19th in the table having lost four of their opening five matches. Villa signed plenty of new talent this summer including Diego Carlos, Philippe Coutinho and Boubacar Kamara, and expectations were that the team would kick on and aim to finish in the top 10.

It’s still early days yet, but Gerrard is facing plenty of scrutiny from the Villa faithful with some fans expressing a desire for him to be sacked. A potential season-ending Achilles injury to Carlos hasn’t helped matters but Gerrard’s inability to get the best out of key players, his spat with well-respected senior player Tyrone Mings and the continued omission of Emi Buendia from the starting lineup are just some of the reasons Villa fans are unhappy. Both Aston Villa and Gerrard badly need a positive result to brighten up the mood.

So, the visit of Man City could hardly be worse timed as the reigning Champions are in lethal form. Fresh off dispatching Nottm Forest 6-0 in midweek, Pep Guardiola's side look utterly frightening this season. Newly signed forward Haaland has lived up to his billing scoring nine goals in five games, including back-to-back hat tricks in City’s last two league matches. The season may be very young but Man City retaining their title for a third year in a row looks almost a formality.

Can Aston Villa pull off an early season upset and relieve some of the pressure on Gerrard’s position, or will Man City continue their blistering start to the season? Find out by watching the Aston Villa vs Man City live stream.

How to watch the Aston Villa vs Man City live stream wherever you are

The Aston Villa vs Man City live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

(opens in new tab) Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Get three months extra free on ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

How to watch the Aston Villa vs Man City live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Aston Villa vs Man City live stream on Peacock (opens in new tab), NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.)

It will also be shown on NBC and on the NBC Sports (opens in new tab) website with a valid login. NBC can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

Another option would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including NBC.

Or you could go for Fubo.TV. Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including NBC, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Aston Villa vs Man City live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Aston Villa vs Man City live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Aston Villa vs Man City live stream on Fubo.TV (opens in new tab), the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeInSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Aston Villa vs Man City live stream in the UK

Sky Sports (opens in new tab) has the Aston Villa vs Man City live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Premier League.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass (opens in new tab) is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £13/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports (opens in new tab) streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Aston Villa vs Man City live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Aston Villa vs Man City live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch theAston Villa vs Man City live stream on Optus Sport (opens in new tab), which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Aston Villa vs Man City live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Aston Villa vs Man City live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).