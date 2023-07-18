Ashes live stream: How to watch England vs Australia 4th Test from Old Trafford free

The next five days will decide whether we will end up looking back on one of tightest, tensest Ashes series ever – or just another reasonably comfortable retention by Australia. Play starts at 11 a.m. BST / 6 a.m. EDT / 3 a.m. PDT / 9 p.m. AEDT for those wishing to watch The Ashes live stream for the 4th Test of England vs Australia from Old Trafford.

Read on and we'll show you where to watch The Ashes live stream from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

For Australia little has changed from the lead up to the Headingley test – to win the Ashes, they just need to avoid losing all the remaining matches in this series. The only change is that ‘all’ is now two games rather than three after England’s win at Headingley.

Before the series, England captain Ben Stokes had asked for fast, bouncy pitches. This seemed an odd request, as these pitches would be more akin to those the Australians play on in their country, than the green seaming tracks typical of England on which Australian batsman have sometimes struggled in the past. The Headingley groundsman, Richie Robinson, produced exactly the type of surface Stokes wanted and on it England won their first game of the series.

Australia have a good record recently at Old Trafford. Since losing the 1981 test to a Botham-inspired England, Australia have won four and drawn three of the seven subsequent Ashes tests here. Moreover their victories have all been big ones – nine wickets; 179 runs; 268 runs and 185 runs.

How the series ends will decide how the retrospective narrative is framed. One scenario is that World Test Champions Australia were clearly the best side all along, but England, helped with some good fortune with the toss and weather conditions, managed to hang in there until Old Trafford.

Another is that after a controversial stumping riled England, they turned an engrossing, dramatic series round to go to The Oval with the series level at 2-2. The next five days will decide which version of history it is to be.

Can England continue to keep the series alive? Here's how to watch every ball of the fourth test at Old Trafford online.

Free Ashes live stream – 4th Test

FREE Ashes 2023 live stream

Ashes fans in Australia can watch all five Tests for FREE on Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices.

But what if you're based in Australia but aren't at home to catch The Ashes live stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

The Ashes 2023 live streams around the world

How to watch Ashes 2023 4th Test live streams from anywhere

It's only natural that you might want to watch a free Ashes live stream from your home country, but what if you're travelling overseas when the cricket is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN. It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - 9Now for Aussies abroad.

How to watch Ashes 2023 4th Test live streams in the UK

The 2023 Ashes are being shown on Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel in the UK. All five Tests are scheduled to start at 11am BST. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch Ashes 2023 4th Test live streams in Australia

The great news for cricket fans in Australia is that they can they can watch every Test of the 2023 Ashes for FREE on Channel 9. That also means viewers Down Under can watch all of the action online for free via the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices. Going to be outside Oz during the 2023 Ashes? Simply use a VPN to access 9Now from overseas, without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day, risk-free money-back guarantee.

How to watch Ashes 2023 4th Test live streams in the US

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is showing the 2023 Ashes series in full in the US and Canada, with each game scheduled to start at 6am ET / 3am PT. Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Not got cable? No worries, as Willow TV is also accessible via OTT provider Sling TV across a range of devices. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $5 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.

How to watch Ashes 2023 4th Test live streams in New Zealand

TVNZ Duke is showing the Ashes 4th Test for free in New Zealand, with play set to get underway at 10pm NZST across all five days. That means you can live stream England vs Australia for free on TVNZ Plus, which is also completely free to use.

How to watch Ashes 2023 4th Test live streams in India

In India, Sony Sports Network has the rights to broadcast the 2023 Ashes series, with play set to begin at 3.30pm IST for all five Tests. If you'd prefer to watch on an app or website, Sony Liv will be streaming the action. You'll need a premium subscription to watch The Ashes live, which costs Rs 999 for a year, Rs 699 for six months, or Rs 299 per month. There's also a mobile-only plan that costs Rs 599 per year. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home cricket coverage can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

England 2023 Ashes 4th Test team

Zak Crawley

Ben Duckett

Moeen Ali

Joe Root

Harry Brook

Ben Stokes (captain)

Jonny Bairstow

Chris Woakes

Stuart Broad

Mark Wood

Jimmy Anderson

Australia 2023 Ashes 4th Test team

David Warner

Usman Khawaja

Marnus Labuschagne

Steve Smith

Travis Head

Mitchell Marsh

Cameron Green

Alex Carey

Pat Cummins (captain)

Mitchell Starc

Josh Hazlewood

