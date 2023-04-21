Arsenal vs Southampton live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

Arsenal and Southampton meet in a top-versus-bottom clash. Arsenal need to get back to winning ways and Southampton can't afford to write off any game as relegation looms — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab).

Arsenal vs Southampton live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Arsenal vs Southampton live stream takes place today (Friday, April 21).

► Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (April 22)

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling (opens in new tab)

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports (opens in new tab)



To most people's surprise, Arsenal have led the way for a large part of the season as they seek their first Premier League title since 2004. Back-to-back draws from two goal advantages however have some questioning their title credentials. Southampton meanwhile are in far more obvious turmoil. Bottom of the league and having lost 4 of their last 5 games, things need to change if the Saints want to avoid being cut adrift at the bottom of the table.

Mikel Arteta can be immensely proud of his players' efforts so far this season, but cracks are starting to appear in their surprise title challenge. Injuries to the likes of William Saliba have exposed frailties in squad depth, with Rob Holding a willing but limited deputy at the back. Similarly, the absence of Oleksandr Zinchenko has been tough to take. The Gunners have let two-goal leads slip in both their last two games, understandably against Liverpool at Anfield, but then more surprisingly against West Ham. In fairness both games could have gone a different way had late chances been taken or penalties converted. Regardless, against Southampton, you would expect Arsenal's attacking talent to shine through with the likes of Bakayo Saka and Martin Odegaard two of the biggest stars of this season.

Arteta may be persuaded however to rest some of the key players considering the impending clash with second-place Manchester City on Wednesday which many are declaring a title decider. But fail to beat Southampton and it will be even harder to arrive at the Etihad low on confidence.

With only 23 points even a win wouldn't lift Southampton out of the relegation zone, but it would move them to one point of safety (albeit with the other sides still to play). Ruben Selles' first managerial job is proving to be quite the challenge and in last week's 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace, some fans started to question his methods with his use of midfielder Joe Aribo as a makeshift striker, when natural attackers were on the bench proving unsuccessful. You can't blame Selles for trying something new as Southampton are the joint lowest scorers in the competition. In dead ball specialist James Ward Prowse, the Saints at least have a threat from set pieces. Theo Walcott will receive a warm welcome from a club he gave 12 years to, but Arsenal fans will hope it is not a happy return.

Both teams will be giving it absolutely everything in a game that has high stakes at both ends of the table. Don't skip the Arsenal vs Southampton live stream.

Plus, make sure you don't miss any of the EPL action this weekend by checking out our full how to watch Premier League live streams hub.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Southampton live stream wherever you are

The Arsenal vs Southampton live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Southampton live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Arsenal vs Southampton live stream on USA and on the NBC Sports (opens in new tab) website with a valid login. USA is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV (opens in new tab). The Sling Blue package costs $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Arsenal vs Southampton live stream by using a VPN.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Southampton live stream in the UK

Sky Sports (opens in new tab) has the Arsenal vs Southampton live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass (opens in new tab) is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £13/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports (opens in new tab) streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Arsenal vs Southampton live stream by using one of the best VPN services.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Southampton live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Arsenal vs Southampton live stream on Fubo.TV (opens in new tab), the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Southampton live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Arsenal vs Southampton live stream on Optus Sport (opens in new tab), which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Southampton live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Arsenal vs Southampton live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services.