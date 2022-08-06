Apple Watch 8 leak tips big color changes

The Apple Watch 8 is set to mix things up color wise, according to the leaker ShrimpApplePro. This will help differentiate the new model from the current generation, as other design changes are hard to spot, the tipster claims.

In a short thread on Twitter (opens in new tab), ShrimpApplePro claimed that aluminum models will be available in starlight, midnight, product red and silver, while the stainless steel version will come in silver, graphite or gold. That means it’s the end of the road for the more playful blue and green shades, with starlight and silver introduced for the aluminum cased models instead.

Design: sadly it’s staying the same as the series 7 with no design improvement. The base now doesn’t have titanium anymore.Aluminum: midnight, starlight, product red, silver Stainless steel: silver and graphiteThe source doesn’t notice any new sensors visually sadly 2/3August 5, 2022 See more

Apple is also apparently set to make the Apple Watch 8 tougher than previous generations, with the leaker claiming the introduction of a “new box seal with stronger glue”, that will damage the box if resealing is attempted. While that sounds like it’s referring to the packaging rather than the hardware itself, ShrimpApplePro did clarify that this is a reference to the casing in a later tweet (opens in new tab).

Despite this nod to build durability, the stronger titanium case currently available for the Apple Watch 7 is set to become an exclusive for the rumored Apple Watch Pro — something which the leaker claims to have no information on at this point. There is “no design improvement” to be seen, and the tipster’s source “doesn’t notice any new sensors visually” suggesting this is a steady-as-she-goes update.

That would make sense. If Apple is all set on introducing its first rugged Pro wearable this year, as the likes of Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman believe, then the last thing the company wants to do is to upstage its new arrival by making the entry-level refresh more attention grabbing than it needs to be.

We’ve heard that the Apple Watch Pro will have a larger display and an “evolution of the current rectangular shape” but could come with a hefty four-figure price tag giving the company a real incentive to upsell.

Indeed, this year Apple seems to be embracing the need to upsell more generally. The upcoming iPhone 14 will apparently maintain the same A15 chipset as the iPhone 13 and the 2022 iPhone SE, with only the Pro version getting the new A16 processor.

Other niceties such as an always-on ProMotion display and 50MP camera are set to give buyers more reason to take on the upgrade than ever before. It would be surprising if the company wasn’t taking the same approach with the Apple Watch 8 and its brand new Pro sibling.

The iPhone 14, Apple Watch 8 and new Pro Watch are expected to be unveiled next month, assuming Apple keeps to its usual schedule. Beating the company to the punch is Samsung, which is tipped to unveil its own Galaxy Watch 5 and new foldable smartphones at the Galaxy Unpacked event this Wednesday.