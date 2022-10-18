Apple Store down just ahead of iPad Pro 2022 launch

The Apple Store is down with a typical 'back soon' style of message. This means we can expect new products to be dropped very soon.

To be specific, we’re expecting the Cupertino-based tech giant to announce the iPad Pro 2022 and perhaps the iPad 2022. If rumors are accurate, these tablets will likely bring in a much-needed design refresh for the standard iPad and new Apple M2 chips for the iPad Pros.

Yesterday, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that the iPad Pro 2022 launch was happening “in a matter of days.” Today Gurman (opens in new tab) tweeted an addition to one of his other recent leaks , making it clear that he specifically meant the new iPad Pro's launch would be "tomorrow," which would be October 18 (today) going by the date of his tweet.

However, don't expect a full-on show like the Apple September event. The new iPad Pro could arrive with a simple press release on Apple's website.

(Image credit: Apple )

We've been waiting for a new iPad Pro for some time, since the current iPad Pro arrived in 2021. Not much is likely to be changing between generations, according to the leaks, with the only noteworthy upgrade tipped to be the chipset changing from the Apple M1 chip to the Apple M2 chip , as seen in the MacBook Air M2 and 13-inch MacBook Pro M2 .

We're also expecting a normal iPad 2022 to arrive soon, and it seems like case makers are too. User Roeeban (opens in new tab) on Twitter shared a photo of a new case from established accessory maker Speck, labeled as made for the iPad 2022.

The folio-style case is shown to have a cutout for an Apple Pencil 2, which is something the new iPad is rumored to be compatible with. It also appears that the case has flat sides, in preparation for the rumored new look of the base iPad that should match better with the designs of the rest of the iPad range.

Other rumors about the iPad 2022 include it receiving a USB-C port instead of a Lightning connector . As with the design, the current base iPad is the only holdout that has yet to swap to the common connector type from Apple's proprietary one, so this change would make it much easier to charge and attach accessories to the tablet. Also be on the lookout for an updated A14 chipset for increased performance and optional 5G connectivity, and a larger display , measuring 10.5 inches instead of 10.2 inches

We’re waiting with bated breath to see what Apple announces today. Keep a tab open on our Apple iPad 2022 launch liveblog for the latest. In the meantime, at our best iPads guide to see the top Apple tables you can buy right now.