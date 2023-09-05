Apple reportedly working on affordable new MacBook to kill Chromebooks

Apple is reportedly ramping up its involvement in the education sector with the development of an all-new entry-level MacBook series.

According to DigiTimes, and @Tech_Reve on Twitter, Apple is eying up a foray into the entry-level laptop segment, in order to tap into the burgeoning educational market, traditionally dominated by more budget-friendly options.

The tweet claims this is a strategic maneuver aimed at directly competing with Chromebook models that have gained popularity in schools and universities internationally. Industry insiders suggest that this new product could hit the market as early as the second quarter of 2024.

While Apple is renowned for its premium materials and design, this forthcoming MacBook would see some notable changes according to @Tech_Reve. Crucially, the exterior will continue to feature the sleek metal case emblematic of Apple's design ethos.

However, the key difference lies in the materials used internally. By reducing the reliance on expensive mechanical components, Apple is gearing up to offer a competitively priced laptop, directly targeting students, teachers, and educational institutions.

Breaking news! Apple is developing a Entry level MacBook!According to DigiTimes, Apple is in the process of developing a Entry level MacBook series to compete with Chromebook models in the education sector. It's anticipated that it could be released as early as the 2Q of 2024. pic.twitter.com/mVCvc9gC0dSeptember 5, 2023 See more

This move signifies Apple's commitment to making high-quality technology more accessible to a wider audience. Although the MacBook Air stands as the current cheaper option, customers are still eager to find the best MacBook deals in the hope of saving a little more.

We may get a surprise Macbook announcement during the Apple September event next week. Although Apple doesn't typically announce new Macs alongside the iPhone, but rumors are gaining ground on the new MacBook Pro 14-inch 2023, MacBook Pro 16-inch 2023, and a 15-inch MacBook Air featuring the M2 chip.

So far we are expecting the new iPhone 15 series, which is tipped to embrace the Dynamic Island on all models rather than just the Pros. On top of that, the iPhone 15 Pro is on track to get some interesting design changes including an Action button and a titanium body.