The new iPhone 15 Pro could use Grade 5 Titanium — meet the aerospace iPhone

Rumors are heating up about the potential design of the iPhone 15 Pro models expected to launch in the fall of 2023. According to leaker @URedditor on Twitter (or X), Apple could be planning to construct the higher-end iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max out of a titanium alloy frame, with the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus likely to stick with an aluminum body.

This new titanium alloy frame would make the devices more durable while still allowing for a lighter overall weight. The material provides increased dent and scratch resistance compared to stainless steel, which has been used for the frame on the iPhone 14 Pro and previous Pro models.

@URedditor explains that Apple has been testing various titanium alloy mixes over the past year to find the optimal combination of strength, durability, and radio frequency (RF) performance. The company seems to have settled on a Ti-6Al-4V titanium alloy for the iPhone 15 Pro, an aerospace-grade material that offers an excellent strength-to-weight ratio.

Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger

Apple is likely to make at least one major design change in the 2023 iPhone launch due to EU legislation forcing USB-C charging across all gadgets sold in Europe. With such a change, there may be concerns about how heavy the new devices are. A shift to a lighter yet more durable titanium alloy frame could help address concerns about weight.

The potential titanium and aluminum design represents an exciting upgrade for the iPhone 15 Pro models. If the rumors prove true, Apple's higher-end iPhones could offer a more premium feel in the hand while still providing the durability and performance that pro users demand.

On top of the new materials, rumors have circulated in the lead-up to the launch. For instance, the iPhone 15 Pro Max may come with a periscope camera for the first time, while new renders show smaller bezels around the display for both Pro phones. The iPhone 15 Pro is also rumored to come in a new blue color option, along with titanium gray, space gray or silver, but we'll have to wait for the anticipated September 2023 launch event to know for sure.