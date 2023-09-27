Apple may have canceled the low-cost Vision Pro — this could be a mistake

Apple’s Vision Pro announcement at WWDC this summer was undoubtedly one of the most exciting tech reveals of the year. But the $3,500 asking price for the “spatial computing” headset had even hardcore Apple fans shifting nervously in their seats. Fears were allayed somewhat by the suggestion Vision Pro’s Gen 1 status would be followed up in the near future by a Gen 1.5 version at a friendlier price point. That could no longer be the case.

According to a report from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the low-cost version of the Vision Pro may not happen after all — despite rumors pointing to a 2025 release date.

Kuo doesn’t give a reason for the cancellation but suggests Apple is keeping a close eye on the costs of the first version of the product.

Kuo expects Apple to ship between 400,000 and 600,000 headsets next year and believes it may take “longer than the market expects” for the innovative headset to become a money-maker for Apple. And while a second generation is believed to be entering mass production in the first half of 2027, there won’t be any revisions (low-cost or otherwise) until that Gen 2 device is announced.

This is the first suggestion we’ve had that Apple is nixing the low-cost Vision Pro whereas plenty of rumors have claimed the company wants a budget-friendly model. While the Vision Pro is undoubtedly marketed as a Pro-level device (the clue’s in the name), Apple will want to bring the price closer to that of the iPhone 15 Pro to try and get customers on board with the future of computing. And I’d argue the lower price is crucial to mass adoption, especially given the pricing of competing devices from Meta.

(Image credit: Future)

In fact, it’s an interesting time for Kuo to drop this nugget of news, since today is the day that Meta will be showcasing its latest Quest headsets at the Meta Connect conference. Much has been made of the Meta Quest vs. Apple Vision Pro debate with a lot of the discussion coming down to the pricing difference.

Following the Vision Pro announcement, Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg zeroed in on the cost as the biggest reason people looking for their VR fix would opt for Meta. “I think that their announcement really showcases the difference in the values and the vision that our companies bring to this in a way that I think is really important,” he said. “We innovate to make sure that our products are as accessible and affordable to everyone as possible, and that is a core part of what we do. And we have sold tens of millions of Quests.”

Whether Meta makes any mention of Vision Pro at today’s Connect remains to be seen, but you can follow along with all the latest news on our Meta Connect live blog here.