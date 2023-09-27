Live
Meta Connect 2023: Quest 3, RayBan smart glasses and more
Here's everything we expect to see at this year's Meta Connect
Long before the Apple Vision Pro sees the light of day next year, Meta gets first crack with yet another headset of its own — the Meta Quest 3. It's not official that the mixed reality headset will launch at Meta Connect, the annual gathering of developers affiliated with the company formally know as Facebook. But logic dictates that Mark Zuckerberg and company will want to get a jump on Apple and release their headset in time for the holiday season.
So we're expecting to see the Meta Quest 3 at some point during the opening keynote Meta Connect today (September 27). The two-day event begins with a talk from Mark Zuckerberg himself, starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT/6 p.m. BST. And we'll be on hand to cover everything coming out of that presentation.
Meta Connect's potential announcements don't begin and end with the Meta Quest 3. Meta has also forged a smart glasses partnership with Ray-Ban, and it's likely more details about the fruits of that relationship could emerge during today's keynote. Plus, Meta still has its fingers in a number of the services some of us use everyday — everything from Facebook to Whatsapp to Instagram — and there could be news on those fronts as well.
Still, it's the Meta Quest 3 that we're here to see. So strap in for updates from Meta's Menlo Park, Calif., headquarters and beyond, as we bring you up to the minute news about all of Meta's mixed realty announcements and more. Check back throughout the morning as we wait for Mark Zuckerberg's keynote to begin.
How to watch Meta Connect 2023
We've got a full guide on how you can can watch Meta Connect 2023, but the easiest method is to go to Facebook's Meta page, where a live stream of the event should appear.
In addition to the 1 p.m. ET keynote from Zuckerberg, a Developer State of the Union talk begins just after the main keynote, Meta says that will begin around 2:45 p.m. ET/ 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 BST. You'll need to head to the Meta for Developers Facebook page for that second keynote.
What we expect at Meta Connect 2023
We're keeping an eye out for two potential product announcements during the opening keynote — the Meta Quest 3 mixed reality headset and potential products stemming from Meta's partnership with Ray-Ban.
Meta Quest 3: Announced earlier this summer, the Meta Quest 3 is the company's "most powerful headset yet," according to Zuckerberg. It will feature an LCD panel using pancake lenses to achieve 2.2K resolution, and we're expecting Meta to confirm that a Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chipset is running the show.
An array of cameras on the headset itself means the Meta Quest is no mere virtual reality headset, but one that offers mixed reality where virtual object can be laid on top of the real world. Meta has already confirmed the entry-level model will stat at $499 while last-minute leaks indicating a second model will cost $649.
We expect Zuckerberg to confirm the Meta Quest 3 ship date during Meta Connect. Our best guess is October 10.
Ray-Ban Stories 2: Smart glasses also figure to be on the agenda in the form of Ray-Ban Stories 2, a follow-up to the original glasses capable of capturing photos and video. Along with expected upgrades like better batty life and improved cameras. There could also be a live streaming component that ties into Facebook.
Despite being positioned as a successor to the Meta Quest 2, the Meta Quest 3 could bear a lot of similarities to the Meta Quest Pro. Leaked specs note that the headset has “high-fidelity, full-color passthrough powered by Meta Reality”, offering 48MP color video passthrough and 18 pixels per degree resolution.
This sounds like a way for Meta to offer augmented reality experiences inside a more traditional-looking VR headset. In other words it’s not going to look like a pair of funky-looking or bug-eyed goggles — something more robust AR headsets are infamous for. Instead we’re looking at a headset that bears a striking resemblance to the Meta Quest 2, albeit skinnier and with pill-shaped cameras/sensors on the front.
Of course the consequence of this being the Quest 3, with an appropriate price tag, means that those pass-through specs are not on par with the Meta Quest Pro. Fortunately the virtual reality experience should be significantly better.
Facebook gave us an early look at the Meta Quest 3 a few months ago. As a way of refreshing your memory about what we already know of this mixed reality headset, here’s the Meta Quest 3 teaser video from three months ago.
It’s highly likely that a pair of Ray-Bans smart glasses built in a collaboration with Meta will see the light of day during the Meta Connect keynote today. In that event, you may want to familiarize yourself with our Ray-Ban Stories review, which evaluated the first generation of these glasses.
We appreciated how the original Ray-Ban Stories glasses could capture photos and video and also play music — we just didn’t think the smart glasses excelled at any of those tasks. The speakers on the glasses didn’t approach the sound you can expect from the best earbuds, while the cameras performed inconsistently. We also thought the voice commands were fairly limited.
Here’s hoping that if a new version debuts today, the revamped Ray-Ban Stories glasses address some of those complaints.
Inevitably, the Meta Quest 3 is going to draw comparisons to the Apple Vision Pro, Apple’s spatial computing headset previewed back in June and on track for a launch in early 2024. Well, you don’t have to scramble to figure out how Apple’s headset could compare with what Meta shows off today — we’ve already put together an Apple Vision Pro vs. Meta Quest 3 comparison based on what we know so far about both devices.
We already know that the Meta Quest 3 is going to start at $449 for the 128GB version — Mark Zuckerberg told us as much back in June when first announcing the successor to the Quest 2. But the company also said a larger version was in the works, too, without announcing how much storage it would offer, let alone the price.
A spec sheet leak from earlier this month gives us a better idea of how much storage the higher-end Meta Quest 3 will offer — it will reportedly be 512GB. More recently, leaked promotional materials reportedly from a source at Gamestop suggested that this 512GB version will cost $649.
We’ll find out soon enough just how accurate these rumors about the second Meta Quest 3 will turn out to be.
Heading into Meta Connect, we have a pretty good idea of the Meta Quest 3 specs, based on rumors as well as information that Meta's already confirmed. To separate fact from potential fiction, we'll note which specs have been confirmed below:
- Price: $499 (128GB) [Confirmed], $649 (512GB)
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 (Gen 2)
- RAM: 8GB
- Storage: 128GB [Confirmed], 512GB
- Display: LCD with 2064 x 2208 pixels per eye
- Full-color passthrough: 4MP 18 PPD
- Refresh rate: 120Hz
- Weight: 509 grams
- Battery life: Up to 3 hours
- Backward-compatible: Yes [Confirmed]
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0
We're hoping we get more information to confirm, or refute, some of those specs during the keynote itself.
