Forget the Vision Pro — Apple’s next headset could fix the biggest problem

The Apple Vision Pro won’t be coming out till early 2024, but a new patent may have teased a major upgrade for the next Apple VR headset after the Vision Pro.

Spotted by AppleInsider , this latest Apple patent ditches the custom Zeiss inserts and the Micro OLED twin 4K displays from the Vision Pro. In fact, it ditches traditional display technology altogether. Instead, it opts for a liquid display that can be fine-tuned based on the needs of the viewer.

In the patent, Apple describes a system of multiple chambers with flexible and/or rigid walls. Using a system of actuators, pumps and reservoirs, the liquid (possibly in part an oil-based mixture) would then be able to form and deform to make an optical lens, acting on electronic signals sent to the system of actuators, pumps and reservoirs.

(Image credit: USPTO)

Then when you press on the key, it actually moves — pushing the key downward on the z-axis. And when you depress the key, it gives off a little pulse of light. Given that the virtual keyboard will lack any sort of physical feedback, this level of visual immersion may make the keyboard feel more comfortable to use.

Of course, Apple Vision Pro isn’t the only mixed reality headset to get a virtual keyboard. The Meta Quest Pro features one as well. However, the Quest Pro’s keyboard is not nearly as aesthically pleasing or frankly as natural in appearance. So productivity users may prefer Apple’s approach. The Vision Pro also allows for dictation with voice commands or support for Apple’s Magic Keyboard if you prefer to avoid the virtual keyboard altogether.

Current Apple Vision Pro display specs

(Image credit: Apple)

Unfortunately, these futuristic liquid lenses won’t be coming just yet, so don’t expect them on the Apple Vision Pro. But the good news is that the Vision Pro’s displays are still excellent.

That’s because the Vision Pro is powered by twin Micro OLED displays that give each lens 4K resolution and pixel density 64 times greater than the iPhone. This is despite the fact that each display is about the size of a postage stamp.

These displays are the first of their kind when it comes to VR headsets and it could be one of the biggest reasons why the Apple Vision Pro could be the best VR headset ever when it releases in early 2024. But it’s also potentially limiting Apple to producing just 400,000 units a year. So if you want your own Vision Pro, you may need to act fast.