Apple Fitness Plus is getting a new workout type this January

It’s one of the best workout apps on the market, and now Apple has announced changes to its Fitness Plus platform, launching this January.

For the first time, users will be able to take kickboxing classes on the platform — a full-body cardio workout type. Each workout will consist of a round of moves, followed by one all-out one-minute interval to raise your heart rate. There will be 10, 20, and 30-minute kickboxing classes available on the platform from Monday, January 9, led by Jamie-Ray Hartshorne, and new Fitness Plus trainer, Nez Dally.

We sat down with Apple to find out more. As well as kickboxing, here are five new features to look out for on Apple Fitness Plus this January.

Three new trainers are joining the platform

As mentioned above, Nez Dally is a new kickboxing trainer on the platform. Nez is a Muay Thai fighter, who made history when she became the first woman to compete in Thailand wearing a hijab. Brian Cochrane, from Scotland, joins the platform as a HIIT trainer, and Jenn Lau, who co-founded a gym in her hometown of Toronto, joins the platform as a Strength trainer.

You can now take Sleep Meditations

(Image credit: Apple )

Joining the Meditation Library this January is a brand-new theme: Sleep. New sleep meditations will be added each week, and to get users started, a program called Introduction to Meditation for Sleep will be launched. The program consists of four 20-minute meditations, each using different techniques to help users slow down and rest.

And workout with Beyoncé

(Image credit: Apple)

Well, not literally, but Queen B is the new Artist Spotlight series on the platform. On Monday, January 9, seven new workouts featuring the singer’s music will be available across Cycling, Dance, HIIT, Pilates, Strength, Treadmill, and Yoga. The workouts feature music from the singer’s latest album, Renaissance, and promise to be glitter-filled.

There’s a new series of Time to Walk

Apple will continue to drop new episodes of its Time to Walk series — an audio experience where you join interesting and influential people on a walk, while they share stories, photos, and music. Previous episodes have featured the likes of Prince William. New guests will be added each week, and the new series kicks off with actor Jamie Lee Curtis.

And there's two new collections to try (including one that’ll strengthen your core)

(Image credit: Apple)

Last, but by no means least, two new Collections, featuring content from the Fitness Plus library, will launch this January. 6 Weeks to Restart Your Fitness will launch on January 9, designed for anyone who is returning to exercise following a break. And Level Up Your Core Training will launch on January 23, featuring 10 and 20-minute core workouts with dumbbells to increase abdominal strength.

From 2022, Apple Fitness Plus is available to all Apple users, whether they have one of the best Apple Watches or not. New Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV users get three months of Apple Fitness Plus for free. After this, Apple Fitness Plus costs $9.99 per month or $79.99 annually.