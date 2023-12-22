Apple can save your Christmas shopping woes with free two hour delivery

If you’re looking for some last minute holiday gifts, the Apple Store might be the place to go. No, I’m not talking about battling whatever crowds still exist at your nearest mall, or opting for gift cards and Apple TV Plus subscriptions. Apple’s actually offering free two-hour delivery, so long as you order before noon on December 24.

Apple has been emailing customers informing them of this offer. Normally this would cost you an extra $9, which isn’t an unreasonable price for such speedy delivery. But everything is better when it's free, and the only catch is that you need to live in a relevant metro area.

Since this courier delivery relies on companies like Uber and Postmates, you’ll need to live in the right catchment area. For both the courier itself and your nearest Apple Store. You can’t get two-hour delivery if your nearest Apple Store is three hours away, after all.

It’s also worth noting that there are products that aren’t eligible for this offer. Third party products on sale at the Apple store are ineligible and neither are the Apple Watch Ultra 2 or Series 9. Though that’s because of the newly enforced sales ban, rather than Apple being awkward. Engraved products and custom Macs aren't eligible either.

The deal does apply to the iPhone, AirPods, iPad, iMac, Apple TV and the Apple Watch SE. Though precise availability will depend on the stock levels at your local Apple Stores. The good news is it looks like you can order a range of eligible and in-eligible products in the same order, and each item in your basket will specify what delivery or pickup options are available. Unfortunately, the new USB-C charging case for the AirPods Pro 2 is not eligible for this deal.

Pickup options are available for a much wider range of stuff, from the looks of things. But that does rely on you actually making a trip to the Apple Store to collect it. Free home delivery is much more convenient, especially if it only takes two hours to arrive.

Just make sure to get those orders in before 12 p.m. on Christmas Eve, otherwise you’ll have some very disappointed faces on Christmas day.