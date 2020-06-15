Apple Back To School promo includes free AirPods

Back to school season is probably the last thing on your mind right now, but Apple's back to school sale kicked off today and Apple's 2020 promo is the best we've ever seen from Apple.

Currently, students and educators who purchase a MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, iPad Air, or iPad Pro will save up to $200 on their Apple device and get a free pair of AirPods. For the past few years, the Apple back to school sale has included free Beats headphones. This is the first year Apple is offering its own AirPods.

What's also noteworthy is that this is the first year where you don't have to spend over $1,000 to get in on Apple's back to school promo. The iPad Air costs $479 and the new 2020 MacBook Air costs $899 (after discount). Both devices come with free AirPods.

Apple's Back-to-School Sale is one of the most anticipated sales of the year because excluding Black Friday, it's the only time you'll see Apple offer sitewide discounts. The sale, which has been offered every summer since 2006, has previously included $100 Apple store credits and Beats headphones.

