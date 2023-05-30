Amazon Prime members get 13 free games this month — here’s how to claim them

Amazon has revealed the lineup of free games that will be hitting its Prime Gaming service in June. Over the next 30 days, Amazon Prime subscribers will get access to 13 titles including a classic RPG and a critically acclaimed indie game.

Starting on June 1, a selection of PC games will be made available for free every Thursday via the Amazon Prime Gaming hub. Once claimed these freebies are yours to keep. June’s lineup begins with Sengoku 2, an arcade beat 'em up classic originally released in 1993.

The full lineup of all 13 games can be viewed below, but my personal highlights are Steamworld Dig 2 (available June 15) and Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition (June 22). The former is a critically-acclaimed 2D action-platformer with Metroidvania elements, whereas the latter is a revamped port of a beloved RPG from legendary developers Bioware, the studio behind the Mass Effect and Dragon Age series.

Amazon Prime Gaming June 2023 lineup

Sengoku 2 (June 1)

Mutation Nation (June 8)

Soccer Braw (June 8)

Over Top (June 15)

The Super Spy (June 15)

Top Hunter (June 15)

SteamWorld Dig 2 (June 15)

Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition (June 22)

Autonauts (June 22)

Revita (June 22)

Roguebook (June 29)

Once Upon a Jester (June 29)

Gems of Destiny (June 29)

To be totally honest, this month’s Prime Gaming lineup is a little disappointing when compared to some recent offerings. Back in April, Prime members were given Wolfenstein: The New Order for free, and past lineups have also included blockbuster games like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor, Far Cry 4 and Fallout 76. Nevertheless, while June's picks aren’t as recognizable, it’s hard to complain about 13 free games.

If you’ve never heard of Prime Gaming before it’s one of Amazon Prime’s most overlooked membership benefits. The platform doesn’t just offer free games either. It also gives Prime subscribers in-game content for loads of popular online games. In June, you’ll be able to score free content for various games including FIFA 23, World of Warcraft and Fall Guys.

If you’ve already got an Amazon Prime subscriber, make sure you’re taking full advantage of Prime Gaming. And here's hoping that July’s lineup of free games is a little more impressive as the summer months are often devoid of major releases so it would be the perfect time for Amazon to really impress us with some epic freebies.