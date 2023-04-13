Amazon Prime members get one of the best shooters ever for free — here’s how to claim

Prime Gaming (opens in new tab) is an often-overlooked Amazon Prime membership benefit that offers up a selection of free gaming goodies every single month. And right now the service is giving subscribers the chance to enjoy one of the best first-person shooter games ever made without spending a single extra penny.

Until May 3, Amazon Prime subscribers can claim a free copy of Wolfenstein: The New Order (opens in new tab) on PC (via GOG.com (opens in new tab)). And as if that wasn’t enough, you can also grab a selection of smaller indie games including Metal Slug, SNK 40th Anniversary Collection and Peaky Blinders: Mastermind, a puzzle-adventure game based on the award-winning Netflix show.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you already have access to Prime Gaming, so be sure to claim your free games before the selection refreshes next month. And remember that once claimed these games are yours to keep.

So, even if you don’t feel like playing any of the Prime Gaming offerings right now, you should still grab them for a potential playthrough at a later date.

Why you should play Wolfenstein: The New Order

Released in 2014, Wolfenstein: The New Order was something of a rebirth for the long-running action-shooter series. Previous Wolfenstein games had always offered fun shooter gameplay, but rarely did they sport a particularly engaging story, but The New Order changed that trend.

As usual, you play as William “B.J.” Blazkowicz in an alternate timeline where the Nazis won World War II. After awakening from a catatonic state in a psychiatric hospital, you set out on a mission to dismantle as much of the Nazi regime as possible. But you’ll need to build a band of resistance fighters if you have any hope of reclaiming the free world.

What really sets The New Order apart from previous Wolfenstein games is that B.J. Blazkowicz is fully fleshed out this time around, and his various allies are similarly likable. The game’s central villain, Frau Engel, is also extremely memorable and serves as an excellent antagonist. And the story builds to a surprisingly impactful conclusion.

Wolfenstein: The New Order also succeeds in the gameplay department with frenetic and satisfying first-person shooting that encourages you to play aggressively. There is a cover system if you need to catch your breath, but the smartest strategy involves rushing enemies before they can shoot back at you.

The blockbuster set piece moments are generally excellent, and the game whisks you away to various European locations including Berlin and London. Just be warned that the game’s opening chapter is among its weakest, so definitely don’t judge it based on the lackluster intro. Make sure you push past the tutorial stage and you’ll be rewarded with one of the strongest shooter campaigns of the last decade.

And if afterward, you’re craving more explosive action, The New Order’s direct follow-up, Wolfenstein: The New Colossus, launched in 2017 and regularly goes on deep sale these days, and it’s currently included in the PlayStation Spring Sale.

There’s also a shorter prequel chapter, Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, and a co-op spinoff, Wolfenstein: Youngblood. These aren’t quite up to the same quality standard as The New Order but are still pretty fun.