Amazon Prime Day 2020: Fitbit Versa 2 deal is an incredible $127 right now

Thanks to the Prime Day sales you can get the Fitbit Versa 2 for $127 at Amazon. That’s 29% off the normal price, making it the perfect fitness-tracker deal if you that want to boost your workouts in the run-up to the holidays.

Fitbit Versa 2: Was $179, now $127 @ Amazon

The Versa 2 is one of the best smartwatches and is good for those who want a fitness-focused wearable with a large display for less than $130. It has everything you'd want from a fitness watch. Aside from the usual heart, step, and sleep tracking, it also monitors blood oxygen, works with Alexa, has NFC payments and more.View Deal

The Fitbit Versa 2 is Fitbit's second-generation smartwatch. It's since been supplanted by the Fitbit Versa 3, but the Versa 2 is still a very capable device and one of the best fitness trackers you can buy.

In our Fitbit Versa 2 review, we liked the watch's circular design, colorful display and long battery life. The Versa 2 is pretty good at tracking your steps and sleep, but unlike the newer Versa 3, doesn't have GPS built in.

However, The Versa 2 does have access to Fitbit's small but pretty good app store, storage for up to 300 songs from Spotify, blood-oxygen monitoring and female health tracking. An NFC chip also lets you use the Versa 2 for mobile payments.

In addition to all its health and fitness features, the Versa 2 also has Alexa built in, so you can summon Amazon's voice assistant right from your wrist.

We at Tom’s Guide have been rounding up the best Prime Day deals to make it easier for you to save money. Keep checking our Prime Day deals hub for all the best bargains we could find.