5 Amazon Hacks to Know Before Black Friday and Cyber Monday

For many shoppers, Amazon is the king of Black Friday deals. Not only do they sell a wide variety of items, but if you're an Amazon Prime member you also get super-fast delivery and dozens of other Prime perks.

Black Friday 2019 is rapidly approaching and if you want to make the most of this year's Amazon Black Friday deals, you've come to the right place. We're sharing our favorite tips, tricks, and overall guidelines so you can hack Amazon's Black Friday sales before they're even announced.

Turkey discounts land in November

Don't buy your turkey just yet. Amazon will once again offer discounts on organic and antibiotic-free turkeys via Whole Foods. Last year, the discounts were announced a week before Thanksgiving, so expect an announcement from Amazon/Whole Foods the week of November 18.

In terms of discounts, Whole Foods lowered the price of its organic turkeys to $3.49/lb., whereas antibiotic-free turkeys sold for $2.49/lb. Meanwhile, Prime members benefited from cheaper prices. They paid $2.99/lb. and $1.99/lb. for the same organic and antibiotic-free birds.

Last year, non-Prime members also received a $20 Whole Foods credit when they joined Amazon Prime to take advantage of the turkey deals.

Everyone gets free expedited shipping

Prime members get access to super-fast deliveries year-round, but when it comes to the holidays — Amazon likes to spread the love. Last year, it offered free shipping with guaranteed Christmas delivery to all shoppers who made their purchases prior to December 18. So if you're not a Prime member and don't want to sign up for that free trial, don't fret. You'll get expedited holiday shipping just like every Prime member out there.

Meanwhile, if you're already a Prime member, you'll get access to 1-day (or faster) shipping on hundreds of items. Bottom line: While it pays to be a Prime member, you don't have to pay for expedited shipping.

Deals on all Amazon services

From Music Unlimited to Prime Now, Black Friday is an excellent time to try one of Amazon's many services. Last year, for instance, Amazon took 53% off Audible memberships with prices starting at $6.95/month. The retailer also offered 3-month memberships to Music Unlimited and Kindle Unlimited for just $0.99 each.

The only catch to these deals is that they're aimed at first-time users only. For instance, if next month you see a $15 Prime Now discount, there's a high probability it will only work if you've never tried Prime Now delivery.

Sometimes Amazon will make exceptions and extend the deals to existing members, but the bottom line is to wait for Black Friday if there's an Amazon service you've been curious about.

Mark your calendar for Digital Day 2019

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

This year Amazon will celebrate its 4th Annual Digital Day. The 24-hour event offers discounts on tons of digital content at Amazon. Last year, for example, Amazon offered 80% off Marvel graphic novels, 60% off digital magazines, and 65% off movie rentals. There were even a few deals for cable cutters. For instance, Amazon offered a $10 Amazon credit just for signing up to digital services like Showtime, AMC Premiere, or ESPN+. Digital Day usually takes place in late December. Last year, it kicked off on Friday, December 28. So expect it to arrive in late December this year as well.

Be on the look out for secret Amazon deals

Every Black Friday, Amazon has the tendency to offer a deal (or two) that seems too go to be true. The deal lasts for just a few hours and is usually one of the best deals of the year. Last year, for instance, Amazon offered its new Echo Dot with 3 months of Music Unlimited for just $2. It was an incredible deal that essentially got you a new Echo Dot for a buck.

Just a few weeks ago Amazon announced Amazon Music HD, which offers more than 50 million tracks in HD and millions of songs in Ultra HD. It's possible that this may be the service that gets steep discounts this year. We predict it might come bundled with one of Amazon's new 2019 devices.