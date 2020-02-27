Amazon cheap headphones deal knocks Jabra Elite 85h to $192

Amazon is renown for offering cheap headphones deals and today the e-commerce giant has one of the best noise-cancelling headphones at an all-time price low.

For a limited time, you can get the Jabra Elite 85h Wirless Headphones on sale for $192.16 at Amazon. That's $107 off and the cheapest price we've seen for these headphones since the holidays.

Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones: was $299 now $192 @ Amazon

With their powerful sound, solid noise cancellation, and record-breaking 36-hour battery life, the Jabra Elite 85h are among the best noise cancelling headphones you can get. They're currently $107 off.

The Jabra Elite 85h are among the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy. Ideal for all sorts of activities, they feature eight built-in mics, a rain-proof design, three onboard digital assistants, and the highest-rated battery (36 hours) for noise cancellation.

In our Jabra Elite 85h review, we loved the headphones' big, warm soundstage, which worked well across all types of media (e.g. music, videos, podcasts). Jabra didn't skimp on the bass either, as the 40mm custom-engineered speakers pump out thunderous lows that create some nice reverberation. Access to the Jabra Sound+ app allows for personalized sound, letting you create your own sound profile.

When it comes to noise cancellation, the Elite 85h can effectively silence loud conversations and train engines, making the headphones a stellar choice for active commuters. Other listening modes like HearThrough come in handy to provide better awareness of your surroundings.

In terms of battery life, the Elite 85h pack one of the biggest in its class. You get 36 hours of playtime in ANC mode, which is nearly double what Bose offers for any of its ANC headphones. Quick charging gets you 5 hours of use on a 15-minute charge.

Outside of major holidays, the Elite 85h are rarely this cheap, so get take advantage of this deal while you can.