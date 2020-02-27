Walmart cheap 55-inch 4K TV deal sees Roku TV slashed to $268

February sales may be coming to an end, but Walmart has one more cheap 4K TV deal you shouldn't miss.

Right now you can grab the TCL 55-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for $268. That's $100 off and one of the cheapest 55-inch 4K TVs we've seen. By comparison, earlier in the month a similar TCL 55-inch 4-series TV was on sale for $279.

TCL 55-inch 4K Roku TV: was $368 now just $268 @ Walmart

The TCL 55S421 is a quality 55-inch 4K TV with HDR support. It's powered by the robust Roku TV platform, which means you'll have access to every major streaming service. It's $231 under TCL's MSRP and one of the cheapest 55-inch 4K TVs we've seen.

The TCL 55S421 is an LED TV with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR support, so you should expect good performance out of this smart TV. You also get three HDMI ports, one of which supports the HDMI ARC standard. According to TCL's website, the TV is also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant.

In our TCL 4 Series S425 review, we loved its 4K-viewing experience, which is better than what you'd expect for a TV this cheap. The TV is also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, which makes it a perfect fit for any smart living room.