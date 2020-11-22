Amazon Black Friday sale offers Fire HD 10 for just $79

Early Amazon Black Friday deals have arrived, and one of the biggest stars in this batch takes almost half off Amazon's best tablet ever. Recently updated with USB-C connectivity, the Fire HD 10 has the best screen and performance of any Amazon tablet, and this discount makes for one of the best Black Friday deals that could go fast, depending on Amazon's stock.

For a limited time you can get the Fire HD 10 tablet for $79.99 on Amazon, which is a $70 discount and the cheapest price ever for this tablet.

Fire HD 10 tablet: was $149 now $79 @ Amazon

Proving that a good tablet doesn't need to cost a fortune, the Fire HD 10 offers a colorful full HD display, a fast octa-core processor and up to 12 hours of battery life for a new low price. And Alexa is inside, too.View Deal

Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet: was $199 now $129 @ Amazon

The largest kids tablet in Amazon's arsenal, the Fire HD 10 packs everything we love about the traditional Fire HD 10 and adds in a 2-year worry free warranty and child-proof case. It's an excellent tablet for kids or tweens who need more power than Amazon's other tablets.View Deal

More Fire Tablet deals

Fire 7 Kids Tablet: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

The Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet features a 7-inch display, 1.3GHz quad-core CPU, 1GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. More importantly, it also comes with a 2-year worry-free warranty and protective case. View Deal

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition: was $139 now $79 @ Amazon

The 2020 Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet is 30% faster than its predecessor and also $10 pricier. However, it's now on sale at its cheapest price ever. It includes a standard bumper case (in blue, pink, or purple), a two-year "worry-free guarantee" (essentially a no-questions asked warranty), and a year of FreeTime Unlimited.View Deal

Amazon's Fire tablets are good options for varying levels of demands, especially if you live that Amazon Prime life. As my Amazon Fire HD 10 review showed, it's not just the best Amazon has to offer, but its bright and vivid Full HD display (at this price) make it a good tablet, with no caveats.

The Fire HD 10 packs 64GB of storage, a microSD reader for expanded storage, USB-C charging, and it lasted 13 hours and 45 minutes on our battery test, which make it one of the best tablets out there.

But these are just one of the many deals we have at Tom's Guide this week, so make sure to check out the rest of our Black Friday deals coverage for plenty of other big sales.