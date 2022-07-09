AirPods Max Prime Day deals — what to look out for

Should you buy the AirPods Max during Amazon Prime Day? Apple’s premium, over-ear headphones are likely to go on sale, so you might be wondering if Prime Day deals are the time to buy them.

Our Apple AirPods Max review highlights the device’s luxurious design, sophisticated soundstage and clever computational features. Spatial Audio is perhaps at its best on the AirPods Max, enabling 3D soundscapes while listening to music or streaming shows. These are also some of the best noise-cancelling headphones.

The biggest drawback of AirPods Max is, regrettably, the price. We consider value in all our product recommendations, and the truth is that there are better headphone values than AirPods Max.

That said, they’re one of the best headphones ever for iPhone users, delivering a distinct listening experience even the AirPods Pro can’t provide. Pair that with a variety of color options (we’re especially fans of the Pink model) and it’s easy to see why these cans are so popular.

When AirPods Max go on sale, it’s usually among the best AirPods deals and best Apple deals you’ll find. But knowing whether the discount is actually a bargain is important, especially during Prime Day deals.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $479 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large, over-ear cushions, active noise cancellation, Spatial Audio, and 20-hour battery life to enable you to listen all day. They're $70 off now, but we expect an even bigger discount for Prime Day.

AirPods Max Prime Day deals — What you should know

Ahead of Prime Day, which takes place on July 12 and July 13, the AirPods Max are $70 off on Amazon (opens in new tab), which comes to $479.

That might sound like a score, but according to CamelCamelCamel (as well as our past coverage of AirPods Max deals) this isn’t the lowest price Amazon has offered for AirPods Max. This price history-checker (opens in new tab) shows the all-time-low price of AirPods Max as $429. That’s an impressive $120 in savings.

If you’re going to buy AirPods Max during Prime Day, wait until you see this price again. And when you see it, act fast. We don’t expect AirPods Max to stay in stock at the steep discount for long.

It’s also possible that certain colors will see bigger sales than others — decide before Prime Day whether you have your heart set on a specific finish, or if you’re OK with any color based on savings.

While you’re shopping, you might want to put your savings towards one of the best AirPods Max cases. The included case isn’t very protective, but several of the third-party cases sold on Amazon will keep your new headphones safe and secure.

With no signs of AirPods Max 2 on the horizon, Prime Day could be the perfect time to pick up Apple's first AirPods-brand, over-ear headphones. Just be sure to check back to Tom's Guide for the latest discount updates and biggest Prime Day sales.