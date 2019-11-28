Act fast! AirPods with wireless charging just hit lowest price ever for Black Friday

Black Friday deals don't get more tempting than this. Right now Amazon has the 2019 AirPods with the wireless charging case for just $154.99 – that's the lowest price ever for the second edition of Apple's popular buds.

Amazon dropped the price of AirPods 2 with wireless charging case from $199 to $154.99. That's $44 in savings for a pair set of lightweight, comfortable wireless earbuds. It's also one of the best Black Friday AirPods deals we've seen so far.

AirPods with Wireless Charging Case: was $199 now $154.99

Apple's wildly popular truly wireless earbuds have hit an all-time low price on Amazon. The wireless charging case provides up to 24 hours of juice, making AirPods a great everyday companion.View Deal

The AirPods 2 have Apple's new H1 chip, which makes connecting them to your Apple devices ridiculously convenient. They're comfortable to wear, provide solid audio quality and support twice the talk time of the original AirPods.

In our review of the AirPods (2019), we found the earbuds lasted 4 hours and 49 minutes after streaming videos, listening to music and talking on the phone for 30 minutes.

We knew it was possible that the price of the AirPods 2 would drop during Black Friday. but we didn't expect a discount this big. There's a high chance they'll sell out while on sale, so it might not pay to wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals.