Agatha: Coven of Chaos co-star describes new show as WandaVision season 2

When WandaVision premiered in 2021, it was so popular on Disney Plus that it surpassed The Mandalorian's audience numbers. So it's not a shocker that Agatha: Coven of Chaos, a spinoff of the show that hit the ground running, was coming.

And one cast member just tied the upcoming Marvel series (expected in 2024) to its spiritual successor in an arguably literal fashion. Debra Jo Rupp (Sharon Davis/"Mrs. Hart") told Berkshire Mag that Coven of Chaos is "the second season of WandaVision for Marvel."

Rupp did not mean that Agatha Harkness series will be a direct continuation, as she goes on to say "It’s very much like American Horror Story, where each season is a whole new kind of a thing. I was shocked when they called me, because I really thought that would be it, and I was fine with that. But when they called, I got so excited because it’s a character I never get to play. She’s gonna be great fun."

Hilariously, Rupp also notes that she was worried about saying anything about the series. When asked, she said "I am terrified of these people. They are the most secretive people on the face of the Earth. You are forbidden to talk about anything. I’m afraid they would come arrest me."

Except she kept talking, saying that she's returning as "basically the same person that I was in Wandavision, Mrs. Hart, but in a different kind of a thing."

Outlook: What should we expect from Agatha's Coven of Chaos?

At this point, it's not yet clear whether the spinoff will kick off where the Scarlet Witch left off or if we would be traveling further into the past.

Last we saw Agatha Harkness, she was yet a prisoner of the mental prison Wanda created. But what exactly is Agatha's backstory that makes her worthy of a spinoff, albeit a limited one?

For one, she's lived for centuries and her origin story dates back to the Salem Witch Trials. So, the series could take place during a different century, or told through the lens of multiple flashbacks so that the audience – us – can catch up with her history and lineage.

Oh, and even though cast is not supposed to dish details, Rupp talked about production, saying "we’ve shot in LA, and I’m packing now as we speak, to go to Atlanta for two months to continue shooting."

Previously, we've learned that Patti LuPone, Aubrey Plaza and Joe Locke are attached to Agatha: Coven of Chaos.