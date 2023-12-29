AEW Worlds End 2023 live stream: Start time, card and how to watch online

At the end of every year, it’s often customary for many companies, schools, and even websites to grant their employees some time off to celebrate the holiday season and to ring in the new year. However, when it comes to professional wrestling, there is no off-season.

AEW Worlds End start time Date: Sat., Dec. 30

Time: The main broadcast starts at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and Monday 1 a.m. BST / 10 a.m. AEST

Pre-show: One hour before

Watch in the U.S. on: Bleacher Report

Elsewhere: DAZN, Fite TV and PPV.com

And though some things have changed as the business and recordable technology has evolved over the years, Tony Khan and All Elite Wrestling still plan to end the year with a big bang.

On December 30 at the legendary Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York, AEW will present the inaugural Worlds End pay-per-view event. The New Years Eve Eve show is set to be the finale of the promotion’s biggest year to date, so there is sure to be some unforgettable action on their last broadcast of 2023.

But if you’re wondering how you can catch stars like “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson, TBS Champion Julia Hart and the rest of the House of Black, the very nice and very evil Danhausen, or AEW World Champion and Long Island’s own Maxwell Jacob Friedman, the answer is very simple. Along with our signature predictions and analysis of the action, we have a whole guide to help you find the best way to stream the first annual AEW Worlds End.

How to watch AEW Worlds End live streams from anywhere on Earth

On the go? Can't watch AEW Worlds End live streams with the app you want to? You're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your hometown (or anywhere else), and access the streaming services of your choice.

How to watch AEW Worlds End live streams in the U.S.

As with all AEW PPVs up to this point, Worlds End can be streamed via Bleacher Report for $50 USD.

The Bleacher Report app can be found on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and mobile devices, as well as on their website.

How to watch AEW Worlds End live streams in the UK, Canada and beyond are cheaper

To watch AEW Worlds End, wrestling fans in Canada can go to DAZN Canada, which charges $49.99 CAD for this premium live event. DAZN's reach also extends internationally beyond North America. Pricing from around the world is as follows: £16.99 in the UK, $29.99 AUD in Australia and $32.99 in New Zealand.

PPV.com is also another option for the AEW Worlds End live stream in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the U.K., and Ireland. Streamers in those territories will pay $49.99 CAD or $20 USD converted to their currency.

Fite TV is also selling AEW Worlds End live streams around the world in other territories.

AEW Worlds End 2023 card

Shortly after Worlds End was announced in October, AEW unveiled a special attraction that would culminate at the event. Dubbed the Continental Classic, this 12-man round-robin tournament similar to NJPW’s prestigious G1 Climax would feature the company’s top stars competing across Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision to earn points and a spot in the finals, which would take place in the Nassau Coliseum. To sweeten the pot, in addition to the winner earning the newly christened AEW Continental Championship, tournament competitor Eddie Kingston put his Ring of Honor World Championship and his New Japan STRONG Openweight Championship on the line as well to crown professional wrestling’s modern-day Triple Crown Champion.

So far, the grueling competition has seen some incredible matches such as a highly anticipated rematch between long-time rivals Kingston and Blackpool Combat Club’s Claudio Castagnoli or the first-time-ever meeting between Jon Moxley and Swerve Strickland. At the time of this writing, eight men could possibly emerge as the victor of this incredible tournament. But as much as fans would love to see The Mad King retain his titles and add a new one to his trophy case, it really seems like the leader of the Mogul Embassy could go all the way. Strickland has been hungrier than ever since he was let go from WWE in 2021. Then this past year, he took it to a whole new level during his feud with Hangman Page that saw Swerve earn two hard-fought victories over the Elite Cowboy at WrestleDream and Full Gear. Clearly, Strickland is ready to face the AEW World Champion, so winning the Continental Classic is probably the fastest way to get to the front of the line.

Unfortunately, someone who is not ready for their championship opportunity is Kenny Omega. Alongside Chris Jericho, his partner in their war against the Don Callis Family, The Cleaner was meant to challenge AEW World Tag Team Champions Ricky Starks and Big Bill after the team known as the Golden Jets defeated the Young Bucks at Full Gear to earn a title shot. However, two weeks before the match at Worlds End, the former AEW World Champion announced that he would be out of action indefinitely due to some pain that he had been experiencing. Later, it was revealed that Omega was suffering from diverticulitis. While there is a precedent in AEW and ROH that a single wrestler could defend tag team championships alone, it’s unclear what course of action will be taken for this match. Either Jericho enlists another partner to take Omega’s place or their title shot is deferred for the time being and new challengers step up. The AEW tag team division is so rich at the moment that practically any team in the locker room could walk through the curtain and have a stellar match with Starks and Bill. But for the time being, the fate of this match is currently up in the air.

Finally, the main event of Worlds End will feature MJF and Samoa Joe in a rematch for the AEW World Championship. After Friedman defeated the Samoan Submission Machine at Dynamite: Grand Slam in September, Joe became determined to focus all of his energy on winning his opponent’s title. He even vacated the Ring of Honor Television Championship in order to devote even more time towards his pursuit of the company’s top prize and has done everything in his power to ensure that Max is healthy enough to defend the championship in Long Island. Although, the latter has certainly been tested as an assailant wearing MJF’s devil mask has been targeting the champion and anyone connected to him week after week. Theories have emerged left and right over who could be under the mask, but the true answer still remains a mystery.

But even without this added obstacle in his path to retaining the title, MJF has shared in interviews that he has been suffering from a nagging injury. As much as Joe would like to face the champ at 100%, there’s a good chance that he’ll utilize every advantage he can to win the match once the bell rings. Since becoming All Elite, the veteran has proven that he’s the King of Television after his historic TV title reign. After dealing with health issues, an injured partner/best friend, and apparently the literal devil, MJF is spread far too thin at the moment. While he’s been bending quite a bit, a Coquina Clutch from Samoa Joe at AEW Worlds End could break Maxwell Jacob Friedman. And if it does, we’ll have an all-new King of AEW as we enter 2024.

Here’s the complete card for AEW Worlds End 2023 (as of this writing on Dec. 22):

Continental Classic Finals: Jon Moxley, Swerve Strickland, or Jay White vs. Andrade El Idolo, Bryan Danielson, Brody King, Eddie Kingston, or Claudio Castagnoli

AEW Women’s World Championship Match: “Timeless” Toni Storm (c) vs. Riho

AEW World Championship Match: Maxwell Jacob Friedman (c) vs. Samoa Joe