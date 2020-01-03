Act Fast! The excellent Asus Chromebook Flip C434 is $105 off

If you didn't get the laptop you wanted over the holidays, Amazon has a top-rated Chromebook you can snag to start the new year fresh.

Amazon currently has the Asus Chromebook Flip C434 is on sale for $464.96. That's $105 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this laptop. It's also among the best laptop deals we've ever seen.

The Asus Chromebook Flip C434 is a premium 2-in-1 laptop. It packs a 14-inch 1080p touch display, Core m3-8100y CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB eMMc. It's now at its cheapest price ever.



The versatile Chromebook Flip C434 is one of the best laptops you can buy. It features a 14-inch 1080p touchscreen display, Core m3-8100y CPU, and 4GB of RAM. With 64GB of storage and 15GB of free Cloud storage, the Chromebook Flip offers ample room for docs, images, and media files.

In sister site Laptop Mag's Asus Chromebook Flip C434 review, they praised its sleek, premium design and vivid, slim bezel touch display. They also loved its long battery life which endured 9 hours and 58 minutes.

In terms of performance, the Chromebook Flip C434 did a great job at handling simple tasks. It could handle 18 Chrome tabs while streaming a 1080p and two 720p videos in the background. As its name implies, it's 2-in-1 design allows it to "flip" 360 degrees into tablet or tent mode.

Port-wise, the Flip has a USB 3.1 Type-A port, two USB-C ports, a headphone jack, and a microSD card reader.

Simply put, the Chromebook Flip is a solid pick if you want an affordable, solid-performing everyday laptop.