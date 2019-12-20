Act Fast! Lenovo's excellent ThinkPad X1 Carbon is just $899 right now

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 is one of the industry's best laptops. It's won awards for its design and performance, and now you can get it at an all-time price low.

For a limited time, you can get the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 for $899.10 via code "WINTER10". Normally, priced at $2,149, that's $1,249 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this excellent laptop. It's one of the best laptop deals of the year. Even better, it'll arrive by Dec. 24.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7: was $2,149 now $899 @ Lenovo

It packs a 14-inch 1080p IPS display, 1.6GHz Core i5-8265U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Sister site Laptop Mag reviewed the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 7th Gen and loved its attractive, lightweight design, best-in-class keyboard, and 6 hour and 30 minute long battery life. They gave the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 7th Gen a 4.5 out of 5 star rating for its portability and performance and awarded it an Editor's Choice pick.

As its name implies, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon sports a lightweight and durable carbon fiber and magnesium chassis. It's also temperature and shock-proof, so you can rest assured knowing it'll withstand heavy everyday handling.

On the Geekbench 4 overall performance test, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 (with the exact configuration on sale) scored a 15,649. It beat Core i7-powered laptops including the Dell XPS 13 (14,936, Core i7-8565U), Sony Vaio SX14 (14,887, Core i7-8565U), and the HP EliteBook x360 1040 G5 (14,331, Core i7-8565U).

Connectivity-wise, you get two Thunderbolt 3 ports, an Ethernet dock connector, two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, an HDMI 1.4 input, and a headphone/mic combo jack. It's also equipped with a Kensington lock for maximum data protection.

To sum it up, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon is the ultimate business ultrabook and a steal at just $899.