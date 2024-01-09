AC Milan vs Atalanta live stream: How to watch Coppa Italia quarter-final online

The AC Milan vs Atalanta live stream is a chance for the Rossoneri to avenge their recent defeat to Gian Piero Gasperini’s side when the two teams meet at the iconic San Siro stadium on Wednesday — and you can watch it FREE from anywhere with a VPN.

AC Milan vs Atalanta live stream, date, time, channels The AC Milan vs Atalanta live stream takes place on Wednesday, January 10.

► Time 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Jan. 11)

• FREE — Canale 5 (Italy)

• U.S. — Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Viaplay

AC Milan reached the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia in emphatic fashion with a 4-1 victory over Cagliari earlier this month. Stefano Pioli’s side followed up this impressive display with a 3-0 win away at Empoli to stretch their unbeaten run in all competitions to six games.

The Rossoneri now face the last side to defeat them from when Atalanta secured a thrilling 3-2 win over Milan in December thanks to a 95th-minute winner from Luis Muriel. Since that victory, Atalanta have been in excellent form, winning five games and drawing just once, including a comfortable 3-1 win over Sassuolo in the last 16 of the Coppa Italia.

Atalanta are nine points and three places behind Milan in the Seria A table and are seeking to win the tournament for just the second time in their history. Can they best of their Lombardy rivals once more? Or will Milan march on to the last four of the Coppa Italia?

Tune in to find out as we explain all the ways to get an AC Milan vs Atalanta live stream where you are.

Free AC Milan vs Atalanta live stream

The AC Milan vs Atalanta live stream will be shown for free on Italy's Canale 5 and its Mediaset Play streaming service. That's great if you live in Italy, or happen to be there right now, but not ideal if you are normally based in Italy but are overseas at the moment.

Fortunately, there is a solution that will help you watch the match on Canale 5 from wherever you are — and that's to use a VPN. Full details on how to do that just below...

How to watch the AC Milan vs Atalanta live stream from anywhere

The AC Milan vs Atalanta live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

How to watch the AC Milan vs Atalanta live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the AC Milan vs Atalanta live streams on Paramount Plus. That costs $5.99/month for the basic package or $11.99 for the Paramount Plus + Showtime ad-free option.

If you already use Paramount Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the AC Milan vs Atalanta live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the AC Milan vs Atalanta live stream in the U.K.

In the U.K., the Coppa Italia, including the AC Milan vs Atalanta live stream, is being shown on Viaplay.

You'll have to subscribe to the Total package for coverage, with the plan costing £14.99 per month. However, there is currently a deal in place for the annual membership that saves you 33% and makes the monthly fee £9.99.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the AC Milan vs Atalanta live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the AC Milan vs Atalanta live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the AC Milan vs Atalanta live stream on Fubo, the home of the Coppa Italia in Canada.

The Essentials plan gets you all the Italian cup action as well as games in thee Premier League, Ligue 1 and Serie A, plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to make it look as if their streaming device is back in the great white north.