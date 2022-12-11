9 best new Christmas movies for 2022

The holiday season wouldn’t be complete without gathering your friends, family and loved ones for a Christmas movie marathon. But there are only so many times you can watch Bruce Willis storm Nakatomi Plaza, or chuckle at a youthful Macaulay Culkin outwit a pair of bumbling burglars.

Thankfully every year the best streaming services put together a slate of new Christmas movies. And while many of them are already forgotten by the time New Year’s Eve rolls around, there are usually a few that stand the test of time. 2022 is shaping up to be no different, and already the likes of Netflix, HBO Max and Prime Video and more have treated subscribers to a selection of brand-new Christmas movies.

There are plenty of new festive flicks and treats available to stream right now. From a new "holiday special" starring classic characters, to the expected feature-length musicals and animated features, we've got you covered. There's even slightly more novel concepts like an action movie that has Santa taking on an elite team of mercenaries — yes, that is a real movie that has been released this holiday season.

So, if you’ve seen Elf one too many times, or can’t bare to sit through It’s A Wonderful Time for the fifth Christmas Eve in a row, here are the best new Christmas movies for 2022, and where you can watch them right now.

The best new Christmas movies for 2022

Falling for Christmas (Netflix)

In Netflix’s Falling for Christmas, Lindsay Lohan plays a bratty hotel heiress who gets into a skiing accident and suffers total amnesia. She soon finds herself in the care of a handsome lodge owner (Chord Overstreet) and his laser-sharp daughter. The heiress may already be engaged to a wealthy suitor, but she quickly finds herself falling for her hunky caregiver as the holidays approach. It’s a setup ripped straight out of a Hallmark movie — not to mention Overboard — and Falling for Christmas definitely leans into its more cheesy aspects. Great fun, if you don’t take your movies too seriously — and even greater fun if you can spot a Mean Girls reference.

Spirited (Apple TV Plus)

A musical semi-sequel to Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol that stars Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds is the elevator pitch of Spirited, and it’s a pretty compelling one. Ferrell stars as The Ghost of Christmas Present who must help a seemingly unredeemable scrooge ahead of his retirement. Expect jazzy musical numbers, ridiculous costumes and plenty of slapstick comedy. 2022 has been a pretty great year for Apple TV Plus and this exuberant musical treat is a great way to cap it off.

The Noel Diary (Netflix)

Justin Hartley, most well-known for his role in This is Us, stars in this drama film that sees a man return to his childhood home for Christmas after two decades away. But this isn't a pleasant visit; Jacob (Hartley) has come to settle his family estate in the wake of the passing of his estranged mother. His return opens old wounds as Jacob tries to reconcile his painful childhood while also cleaning out his deceased mother’s very cluttered house. Not the most cheery holiday film on this list by any means, but a great pick if you want a Christmas movie with some real emotional depth.

A Christmas Story Christmas (HBO Max)

As Scream taught us earlier this year, requels (a reboot mixed with a sequel) are all the rage right now, and A Christmas Story Christmas is one such film. This legacy sequel to 1983’s beloved A Christmas Story sees Peter Billingsley reprise his role as Ralph Parker. The now-adult Ralphie returns to Cleveland Street with a singular mission: give his own children the kind of magical Christmas that he enjoyed as a kid. Much more than a cheap attempt to cash in on the nostalgia for the 80s original, A Christmas Story Christmas is a respectful follow-up that packs much of the same holiday magic its predecessor did.

Your Christmas or Mine? (Prime Video)

Sex Education’s Asa Butterfield and Cora Kirk play a young couple that are planning to spend Christmas apart from each other. When they both make the rash decision to surprise the other by showing up unannounced, they accidentally end up swapping Christmases. And to make matters worse, the biggest snowfall in years means they can't just swap back. After getting acquainted with each others' family and friends, the duo quickly discover they don’t know each other quite as well as they thought and the prospect of their relationship surviving until Boxing Day starts to look grim. A fun if mostly forgettable Christmas comedy — worth a watch for this year at least.

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (Netflix)

No Christmas is complete without a retelling of A Christmas Carol, and this year we’ve got two. Like Spirited, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol is also a musical adaptation of Dickens’ ageless tale and features music that will ring in your ears long after the credits roll. This brightly animated movie also features the voice talents of Jessie Buckley, Luke Evans, Olivia Colman and Jonathan Pryce. Granted, critics haven’t been too kind to Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (which has a 36% on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab)) but its 73% audience score is much stronger.

Holiday Harmony (HBO Max)

Another offering from HBO Max, Holiday Harmony centers on Gail, a young singer/songwriter, who lands the opportunity of a lifetime to perform on the iHeartRadio Christmas Eve special but must travel across the country to earn her shot. Unfortunately, she gets stranded in Harmony Springs, Oklahoma with no ride or money. With just two weeks until the recording, she meets a handsome local and takes on a group of misfits preparing to perform at a Christmas Eve Gala of their own. Soon Gail must choose between the town she’s grown to love and her dreams of stardom. Holiday Harmony stars Annelise Cepero, Jeremy Sumpter and Brooke Shields.

Mickey Saves Christmas (Disney Plus)

Admittedly, this is less of a feature-length film and more of a holiday special, as Disney Plus is being a surprise Grinch this year and not offering any original Christmas movies. Instead, it's gone for limited-run shows and specials, such as The Santa Clauses, The Hip Hop Nutcracker and one special we're choosing to highlight here:

Mickey Saves Christmas looks perfect for younger viewers to enjoy. This stop-motion animated special runs a trim 22 minutes in length and sees Mickey, Minnie and pals travel to the North Pole to discover the true meaning of Christmas after Pluto accidentally causes Santa to lose all the present in his sleigh. Mickey Saves Christmas might not find its way into your holiday movie marathon, but it'll keep the little ones quiet for a while, and that's a very valuable holiday present from Disney.

Violent Night (Theatres)

In Violent Night, David Harbour plays jolly old Saint Nick on quest to save Christmas, so far so normal. There’s just one twist: Santa must take on a band of elite mercenaries who have taken a wealthy family hostage. Yup, Santa isn’t just delivering presents in Violent Nights — He's also kicking butts and downing pints of beer. A holiday movie for people who hate holiday movies, Violent Night is a deliriously over-the-top action flick that definitely isn’t one for the whole family. Unfortunately, to catch this one, you’ll need to venture out into the cold: it’s only available in theaters at the moment.

