76ers vs Hawks live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs Game 4 online

76ers vs Hawks start time, channel The 76ers vs Hawks live stream will begin Monday, June 14th at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT.

It will air on TNT, which is available on Sling TV, currently on sale down to $10 for the first month.

This 76ers vs Hawks live stream puts Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons on center stage as they try to take both road games in Atlanta before coming back home. Meanwhile Trae Young and the Hawks will try to draw even in this NBA playoffs live stream .

The Hawks impressed everyone across the NBA with the way they started this series against the top-seeded Sixers. Atlanta took Philly for 42 points in the first quarter and rode that to a Game 1 victory. That may have only been three games ago, but it seems like a lifetime.

The 76ers have shown why they are the 1-seed in the Eastern Conference with how they have responded since that defensive collapse in the series opener. Over the next 11 quarters of basketball Philly has responded to any adversity faced.

In Game 1, despite trailing by as much as 26 they closed the gap to only lose by four. Game 2, they opened with an offensive fury, but when they started to falter, their bench came up in the clutch while Joel Embiid helped close out the win with a 40-point night. In Friday night’s Game 3, they needed another response. Going into half time the Sixers led by five and Ben Simmons scored just four points. 76ers coach Doc Rivers challenged Simmons at halftime to be more aggressive and attack the rim. The three-time all-star did just that, scoring 14 of his 18 points in the second half to help the Sixers to their 127-111 win.

Trae Young was back to his normal self in Game 3. He scored 28 points and was 3-for-6 from three, but as a team Atlanta wasn’t efficient with their shots. The Hawks got more shots off than the Sixers both from inside and beyond the arc but shot 47% from the field and 26% from three. Atlanta finished the game hitting 10% fewer shots than the Sixers in both categories.

The Sixers go into Game 4 in Atlanta as 2.5-point favorites. The over/under is 222.5.

How to avoid 76ers vs Hawks blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch 76ers vs Hawks live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

76ers vs Hawks live streams in the US

In the U.S. 76ers vs Hawks airs on TNT, tipping off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, June 14th .

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV. While we love Fubo for a lot of sports, it doesn't have TNT, which is a big no-no for NBA season.

ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35. Sling will be a perfect place to watch all of the NBA playoffs, as ABC games will simulcast on ESPN3, and Sling Orange gets you TNT, ESPN, ESPN3, and its Sports Extra pack gets you NBA TV.

Sling and Fubo are two of the picks on our best streaming services list, but we go with Sling here even though it doesn't have ABC (though you can get it with one of the best TV antennas), as those games will be on ESPN3.

76ers vs Hawks live streams in the UK

British basketball fans have had a bad run of luck on Sky Sports but that bad luck does not continue tonight. The 76ers vs Hawks game airs on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action at 12:30 a.m. BST.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., as an alternative.

76ers vs Hawks live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can catch 76ers vs Hawks live streams on TSN, which can be added to their cable package. The game is on TSN4.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.