7 top new movies to stream this week on Prime Video, Paramount Plus, Showtime and more (Jan. 23 - Jan. 29)

This week brings us some blockbuster new movies on Hulu, Prime Video, Paramount Plus and other major streaming services.

Weirdly absent this week is Netflix, which has decided to focus on new TV shows this week. But the other top streaming services are more than picking up the slack. "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" lands on Paramount Plus this week, bringing one of the summer's biggest movies to the small screen. If you have Paramount Plus with Showtime, you also get "You Hurt My Feelings" the latest from Director Nicole Holofcener starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

It's also a big week for those who like to rent or buy their streaming movies. "Ferrari," "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" and "Wish" are all hitting paid video-on-demand (PVOD) streaming services this week.

Some of these titles are newly available via digital release, so you can purchase them for a premium price, but for others, all you need is the right streaming subscription. And while you're here, make sure to check out the new TV shows to watch from streamers this week and the best of what's new on Netflix.

Here are the top new movies streaming this week.

'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' (PVOD)

Starring Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman, this sequel might be the last hurrah for the king of Atlantis. Even if critics weren't panning the movie, it most likely wasn't in new DC Studios CEO James Gunn's plans going forward.

That all being said, audiences do seem to like "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." The movie currently has an 81% audience "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes, so if you are a fan of Momoa's portrayal of Aquaman, the poor critical reviews shouldn't necessarily turn you away. You could wait for this movie to hit Max, but if you can't wait, now is the time to watch Aquaman and his brother Orm (Patrick Wilson) take on Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) from the comfort of your own home.

Buy or rent on Amazon now

'Ferrari' (PVOD)

Directed by acclaimed director Michael Mann, this biopic of Italian sportscar legend Enzo Ferrari (Adam Driver) was one of last year's most hotly anticipated movies. Centered largely around the early struggles of the iconic car company and the 1957 Mille Miglia race, this movie excels when Driver and Penelope Cruz, as Ferrari's estranged wife Laura, share the screen. Watch "Ferrari" at home now, because it could be a while before it comes to a subscription-based streaming service.

Buy or rent on Amazon now

'Migration' (PVOD)

Need something for the kids this week? Lucky for you, there are a couple of options.



First up? "Migration," the latest animated feature film from the studio that brought you "Despicable Me" and Minions." Starring Kumail Nanjiani and Elizabeth Banks as Mack and Pam Mallard, this movie follows a family of New England ducks who are trying to migrate south to Jamaica for the winter. Between the inevitable high jinks and a talented voice cast that also includes Awkwafina, Keegan-Michael Key and Danny DeVito, you have an enjoyable option for your next family movie night.

Buy or rent on Amazon now

'Wish' (PVOD)

If you prefer a Disney movie for your kids, there's one of those this week too. "Wish" stars Ariana DeBose as Asha, a 17-year-old girl who makes a wish upon a star to save the fictional kingdom of Rosas from an impending doom. That star turns into an anthropomorphic ball of light, and while it doesn't talk, a voice cast that also includes Chris Pine, Alan Tudyk and Angelique Cabral certainly does.

Critics may not have loved this movie but kids definitely do, so if you flew past "Migration" already, "Wish" is a great choice for family-friendly fun.

Buy or rent on Amazon now

'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One' (Paramount Plus)

Tom Cruise dominated the box office in 2022 with "Top Gun: Maverick" and was expected to dominate again in 2023 with this latest installment of the "Mission: Impossible" franchise.

And then "Barbenheimer" happened.

Despite falling flat at the box office though, "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" did not fall flat with critics. The follow-up to 2018's "Mission: Impossible - Fallout" received nearly universal praise from critics, and delivers the incredible set pieces fans come to expect. So if you missed Ethan Hunt & Co. this summer, watch them take on "the Entity" on Paramount Plus this week.

Stream on Paramount Plus starting Jan. 25

'The Underdoggs' (Prime Video)

If "Migration" and "Wish" were for the kids, this movie is adults-only. In "The Underdoggs," Snoop Dogg stars as Jaycen "2Js" Jennings in a crass, but loveable, sports comedy. A washed-up, angry ex-football star, Jennings is ordered to coach a youth football team to avoid community service after speeding into a bus with his sportscar.

From the two "g"s in the name, the Long Beach setting and references to Martha Stewart, the movie stops just short of smashing into the fourth wall like 2J's speeding car. Still, it looks like an enjoyable comedy based on the trailer.

Stream on Prime Video starting Jan. 26

'You Hurt My Feelings' (Paramount Plus with Showtime)

A24 and Max may be partnering up going forward, but this movie arrives on Paramount Plus on Showtime as part of the studio's previous streaming deal. Starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Beth, an author who discovers her husband Don (Tobias Menzies) doesn't actually like her book, "You Hurt My Feelings" definitely focuses on the brutal in brutal honesty. Thankfully, the film is anything but brutal to watch thanks to brilliant writing and a cast loaded with talent from top to bottom.

Stream on Paramount Plus with Showtime starting Jan. 26