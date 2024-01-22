New on Netflix: 5 movies and shows to watch this week (Jan. 22-28)

We're barreling through January, and in just a short couple of weeks, it'll be time to welcome the second month of the new year. Time flies when you're having fun, and that means we're back again for another helping of what's new on Netflix.

This week, you won't want to miss "Griselda", which explores the rise of "the Godmother of drug trafficking" across six episodes. Sofia Vergara stars in and executive produces the limited series that delves into the gritty nature of the drug trade in Miami in the late '70s and '80s.

There's also "Queer Eye" season 8, the inspirational series that connects the Fab Five with those looking to make a change. Since this is Bobby Berk's final set of episodes, season 8 is set to bring plenty of smiles and tears in equal measure.

Looking for more options? There are plenty to choose from. Just take a look at our complete day-by-day rundown of what's new on Netflix this week below.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees'

Watch on Netflix starting Jan. 23

'Queer Eye' season 8

Season 8 of "Queer Eye" brings back the beloved Fab Five — Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, and Tan France return for another heartwarming journey as they transform lives and people everywhere they go. This season, they're set to bring their unique blend of style, empathy, and insight to a diverse group of people in New Orleans, from a former nun embarking on a new chapter to the world's most enthusiastic KISS fan. Plus, this is Berk's final season, so get ready for even more tears than usual.

Watch on Netflix starting Jan. 24

'Griselda'

Watch on Netflix starting Jan. 25

'Masters of the Universe: Revolution'

Get ready for an electrifying new chapter in the saga of Eternia with "Masters of the Universe: Revolution." This adventure picks up where "Revelation Part 2" left off, but don’t expect a simple continuation. The stakes are higher than ever as Skeletor, now imbued with the powers of Motherboard, poses an even greater threat. Just when peace seems within reach, the demonic Hordak re-emerges, escalating the chaos. Teela, embracing her role as the new sorceress, joins He-Man and the Masters in a monumental battle to save their world.

Watch on Netflix starting Jan. 25

'Doctor Slump'

Yeo Jung Woo (Park Hyungsik) is a former elite plastic surgeon whose life spirals downwards following a surgical mishap. Alongside him is Nam Ha Neul (Park Shin Hye), an anesthesiologist who discovers a void in her life beyond her hectic hospital routine. Together, they find solace while living in a rooftop house after they step away from their medical careers. They then embark on a journey of self-discovery while figuring out how best to navigate this new chapter in their lives.

Watch on Netflix starting Jan. 27

Everything new on Netflix: Jan. 22-28

JANUARY 22

Not Quite Narwhal: Season 2 — Netflix Family

From the ocean to the land, curious Kelp learns more about himself by going on fun-filled adventures with his unicorn friends and narwhal family.

JANUARY 23

Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees — Netflix Comedy

Comedian Jacqueline Novak’s GET ON YOUR KNEES, her break-out hit stand-up show about the blowjob, is coming to Netflix. A word-of-mouth sensation Off-Broadway, directed for the stage by John Early, the show first took off in 2019, where audience members showed for repeat viewings across multiple sold-out runs. A Time's Critic's Pick, the show earned Jacqueline a Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Solo Performance. Over the last few years, Novak has toured the show nationally and abroad, and enjoyed sell-out stints at Largo Los Angeles. This year, Novak teamed up with director Natasha Lyonne and cinematographer Sam Levy (Rothaniel, Lady Bird) to film the show’s final performance as a concert film-meets-comedy special at historic Town Hall in New York City. Ostensibly a 90-minute stand-up set about the blowjob, GET ON YOUR KNEES is both raunchy and poignant, an unexpectedly philosophical, coming-of-age tale of triumph that pushes the boundaries of stand-up. John Mulaney said: "Ladies and Gentlemen, I have seen the Muhammad Ali of comedy.”

Train to Busan

DECEMBER 24

Six Nations: Full Contact (GB) — Netflix Documentary

Round by round, match by match, the best teams in Europe battle it out to take home the trophy in the 2023 Six Nations Championship.

American Girl: Corinne Tan

Queer Eye: Season 8 — Netflix Series

The Fab Five return to the city of New Orleans to jazz up the lives of their heroes — one emotional makeover at a time.

JANUARY 25

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 4

Griselda — Netflix Series

GRISELDA is inspired by the life of the savvy and ambitious Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. In 1970s-80s Miami, Blanco’s lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helped her expertly navigate between business and family, leading her to become widely known as “the Godmother." Starring and executive produced by Sofia Vergara, the dramatic limited series GRISELDA is created by NARCOS and NARCOS: MEXICO showrunner Eric Newman, who comes to the title alongside NARCOS director Andrés Baiz, who directs all six episodes. The series is co-created by Doug Miro, Ingrid Escajeda & Carlo Bernard and Executive Produced by Newman, Baiz, Miro, Escajeda, Bernard, along with Vergara and Luis Balaguer with Latin World Entertainment. In addition to Vergara, the series stars Alberto Guerra, Christian Tappan, Martín Rodríguez, Juliana Aidén Martinez, Vanessa Ferlito and, making her on screen debut, Carolina Giraldo (a.k.a Karol G).

Masters of the Universe: Revolution — Netflix Series

The final installment of Kevin Smith's animated adult version of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.

JANUARY 26

Love is Blind: Sweden — Netflix Series (new episodes)

The unique dating experiment lands in Sweden as local singles seek true love and propose marriage — all before seeing each other in person.

JANUARY 27

Doctor Slump (KR) — Netflix Series

JANUARY 28

Love is Blind: Sweden — Netflix Series (new episodes)

The unique dating experiment lands in Sweden as local singles seek true love and propose marriage — all before seeing each other in person.

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 1/22/23

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Leaving 1/24/23

Begin Again