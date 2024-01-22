9 new shows to watch this week on Netflix, Apple, TV and more (Jan. 22-28)

When the weather outside is frightful, you can cozy up with the new shows to watch this week on Netflix, Apple TV Plus and other streaming services, as well as broadcast and cable TV.

This week's new TV shows include the latest World War II drama from Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, "Masters of the Air." Nicole Kidman headlines the limited series drama "Expats" set in Hong Kong. A new season of "Queer Eye" heads to New Orleans again, while Joey Graziadei takes the spotlight in "The Bachelor" season 28. Here's our guide on the new TV shows to watch this week.

‘The Bachelor’ season 28 (ABC)

Last season’s “Bachelorette” runner-up Joey Graziadei gets a shot at finding love as the lead — though hopefully for the 28-year-old tennis pro, love doesn’t mean zero. Instead, he’ll look for “the one” among 32 women. As usual, Joey will go on dates and hand out roses in locales from Los Angeles to Malta to Montreal, though there will be a few new surprises in store in this installment. And it wouldn’t be “The Bachelor” without drama, personality clashes and plenty of tears.

Premieres Monday, Jan. 22 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC (via Sling or Fubo)

Streams next day on Hulu

‘Queer Eye’ season 8 (Netflix)

The Fab Five are back — though soon it’ll be just four. Interior designer Bobby Berk is departing the series after this season, which takes place in New Orleans for the second time. As usual, Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness will spend a week with a local guest star and help improve various aspects of their lives. This season’s “heroes” include a former nun turned social justice lawyer, the football coach for the Louisiana School for the Deaf and a traditional jazz clarinetist.

Premieres Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 3:01 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘Griselda’ (Netflix)

Sofia Vergara is very eager for everyone to see she can do more than play her ditzy housewife from “Modern Family.” She is breaking bad for this limited series inspired by the life of Griselda Blanco, a cunning and ambitious figure who established one of the most formidable cartels in history. Taking place in 1970s-80s Miami, Blanco's deadly combination of unexpected brutality and charm allows her to adeptly navigate the realms of business and family, earning her the notorious moniker "the Godmother."

Premieres Thursday, Jan. 25 at 3:01 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘In the Know’ (Peacock)

The co-creator and voice star of this animated comedy, Zach Woods (“Silicon Valley”), wants you to know, “We love public radio.” So, yes, it’s meant to skewer NPR culture, but in an affectionate way. Lauren Caspian is NPR’s third most popular host and a well-meaning, hypocritical nimrod. Oh, and he’s a stop-motion puppet. Every episode follows Lauren and his crew as they makes his show, “In the Know,” in which he conducts in-depth interviews with real-world human guests. Expect luminaries like Ken Burns, Norah Jones, Jonathan Van Ness, Finn Wolfhard and Mike Tyson.

Premieres Thursday, Jan. 25 at 3:01 a.m. ET on Peacock

‘Masters of the Universe: Revolution’ (Netflix)

In the ongoing struggle for Castle Grayskull, technology clashes with magic as He-Man and his valiant warriors confront the formidable forces of Skeletor and an additional mysterious adversary. The newly mechanized Skeletor, wielding the power of Motherboard, launches an assault on the core of Eternia. Meanwhile, Prince Adam grapples with newfound responsibilities and their implications for his role as He-Man. He faces a crucial choice between the scepter and the sword, torn between a life as either the King or the Champion.

Premieres Thursday, Jan. 25 at 3:01 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘Sexy Beast’ (Paramount Plus)

This prequel series to the 2000 cult British gangster movie traces the complicated relationship between Gal Dove (James McArdle) and Don Logan (Emun Elliott) as they find themselves entangled in the seductive madness of London’s criminal underworld during the volatile 1990s. The best friends and small town thieves have carved out a niche for themselves, which earns the notice of the gangster Teddy Bass (Stephen Moyer). But when Gal gets involved with adult film star Deedee Harrison (Sarah Greene), everything threatens to go off track.

Premieres Thursday, Jan. 25 at 3:01 a.m. ET on Paramount Plus

‘Expats’ (Prime Video)

Lulu Wang, best known for the acclaimed indie film “The Farewell,” delivers this limited series drama based on the bestselling novel “The Expatriates” by Janice Y. K. Lee. In the tumultuous tapestry of 2014 Hong Kong, the lives of three women intersect. Margaret (Nicole Kidman) is a world-renowned American architect that is concerned about problems with her ambitious skyscraper project. British expat Hilary (Sarayu Blue) yearns for a child despite her rocky marriage. And Korean-American college grad Mercy (Ji-young Yoo) wants to leave behind a troubled past and start fresh yet becomes embroiled in a scandal.

Premieres Friday, Jan. 26 at 12:01 a.m. ET on Prime Video

‘Masters of the Air’ (Apple TV Plus)

This World War II drama complements the narratives of "Band of Brothers" (2001) and "The Pacific" (2010), both originally aired on HBO. Produced by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, the series is an adaptation of Donald L. Miller’s book with the same title. "Masters of the Air" chronicles the harrowing experiences of the 100th Bomb Group (known as the “Bloody Hundredth”) as they embark on perilous bombing missions over Nazi Germany. The story unfolds against the backdrop of freezing conditions, oxygen shortages and the sheer terror of combat carried out at a daunting altitude of 25,000 feet above the ground.

Premieres Friday, Jan. 26 at 12:01 a.m. ET on Apple TV Plus

‘Hightown’ season 3 (Starz)

The crime drama’s third and final season brings the story of the opioid crisis in picturesque Cape Cod to an explosive end. Former addict and cop Jackie Quiñones (Monica Raymund) is still struggling to get her life together. Despite that, she’s determined to do her job as best as she can, especially when a big case involving murder comes through. Meanwhile, Det. Ray Abruzzo (James Badge Dale) has his own inner demons to conquer. Ultimately, a reckoning takes place and Jackie will have to choose a side.

Premieres Friday, Jan. 26 at 9 p.m. ET on Starz