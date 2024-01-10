'Ferrari' streaming date: When will it be available to watch?

"Ferrari" may have been left out of the 2024 Golden Globes but it remains one of the most talked about movies of the year. Starring Adam Driver as the car company's legendary founder Enzo Ferrari, this Michael Mann biopic is going to be a must-watch for a lot of people.

But just because it's a must-watch doesn't mean it's a must-watch in theaters. Especially with the movie tipped to arrive in January 2023 on paid video-on-demand streaming services (h/t When To Stream). So if you're now wondering when it will arrive on one of the best streaming services, we don't blame you.



We've done some research and are confident we know which of the best streaming services this movie will arrive on and we're fairly certain about when it will land there. So read on to see when "Ferrari" will be available to watch on streaming services.

Where will 'Ferrari' be available for streaming?

"Ferrari" has a complicated past when it comes to streaming but we can strongly claim that "Ferrari" will be on Hulu in the U.S.

Nothing official has been announced, but the film was distributed by Neon in the U.S., despite being tied at one point to Paramount Plus through Showtime. But now that it's officially with Neon, it's likely subject to a deal Neon struck with Hulu back in 2017. Given that recent Neon movies "How to Blow Up a Pipeline," "Infinity Pool" and "It Lives Inside" all made it to Hulu after their theatrical releases, we expect this Michael Mann biopic to land there as well.

But STX Entertainment still has international rights for distributing the film, and it's picked at different streaming services for at least one country. "Ferrari" will be on Amazon Prime Video in France according to Ecran Large. Other regions may also end up watching Adam Driver through Prime Video or another streaming service entirely. "Ferrari" will likely be on Sky Cinema in the U.K., which handled the film's theatrical release in the country.

When will 'Ferrari' stream on Hulu?

Like with "Poor Things," predicting when Ferrari will land on Hulu is a bit trickier. Thankfully, we already know that "Ferrari" will be released on paid video-on-demand streaming on January 23, 2024. That makes it a bit easier to determine when it should land on Hulu.

As I mentioned previously, "Infinity Pool," "How to Blow Up a Pipeline" and "It Lives Inside" were all recent Neon films that landed on Hulu after a theatrical release. "Infinity Pool" took 129 days between its PVOD release and landing on Hulu, "How to Blow Up a Pipeline" took 114 days and "It Lives Inside" took a comparatively brief 80 days.

That gives "Ferrari" a fairly large window to work with for its Hulu debut date, which seems like it won't come for some time. However, that window does narrow it down to April or May 2024. Therefore, my official prediction is that "Ferrari" should arrive on Hulu for streaming in late April 2024. I'm hopeful it will arrive before May 1, which would be 99 days since it arrived on PVOD and 128 days since the movie's theatrical release.