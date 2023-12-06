A24 movies including Priscilla streaming exclusively on Max — here's what you need to know

Max just scored a major coup that may keep it as our best streaming service for years to come.

In a deal announced today, A24 and Warner Bros. Discovery agreed to a deal that will bring A24’s new movies to Max. This pay-1 window agreement means that A24’s new movies will officially come to Max after their theatrical run and PVOD release. That includes Priscilla and Dream Scenario, both of which are currently in theaters, as well as The Zone of Interest and The Iron Claw, which are slated to come out later this year.

But it’s not just new movies coming to Max. Max says that over 100 A24 movies will become available on the streaming service throughout this new deal, including last year’s Best Picture winner Everything Everywhere All at Once.

That’s a huge win for movie lovers who subscribe to Max — I’m personally elated. Especially because prior to this new deal you needed a Showtime subscription to access A24’s latest movies, including Showing Up, which is one of the top new movies out on streaming this week .

While Paramount Plus and its premium version with Showtime included both have merits, Paramount Plus with Showtime currently falls short of being one of our streaming services. So A24’s movies moving from there to our top-rated streaming service is a big upgrade for movie fans like me.

Here are the A24 movies coming to Max

(Image credit: A24)

In its announcement, Max highlighted several of the new and upcoming A24 movies that will arrive on the streaming service once their theatrical run is over.

Below is the full list that they highlighted. Keep in mind this is not a comprehensive list, as this deal covers several years of upcoming movies that have yet to be announced.

Priscilla

Dream Scenario

The Zone of Interest

The Iron Claw

Dicks: The Musical

Stop Making Sense

Love Lies Bleeding

Besides these new releases, A24 currently has a deep roster of movies that have come out since the company’s first film: A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III by Roman Coppola. Max says that at least the following films will be coming to the streaming service, though it notes that films are potentially subject to change.

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Uncut Gems

The Whale

Past Lives

Again, this is just a short list of the 100-plus A24 films that will eventually land on Max. Just keep in mind that this is a pay-1 window deal, which means that not every old release is guaranteed to come to Max, nor will every new release remain on Max indefinitely. Still, getting a significant portion of A24’s roster is a major win for Max subscribers.