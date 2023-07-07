7 new TV shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Max and Peacock (July 7-9)

Netflix and chill takes on a whole different meaning during these long, hot days of summer. Why sweat outside when you can stay in, blast the AC and watch new movies and TV shows on streaming services? This weekend brings a ton of options on Netflix, Max, Peacock and more.

At the top of the weekend watch list is The Lincoln Lawyer season 2, which brings back maverick attorney Mickey Haller taking cases out of the back of his car. For animated superheroics, My Adventures With Superman showcases the Man of Steel before his live-action reboot in two years.

On the movie side, The Out-Laws features Pierce Brosnan as a terrifyingly handsome father-in-law who also seems to be a renowned bank robber. Talk about awkward Thanksgiving dinners!

Here's our guide on what to watch this weekend.

TV Premieres

The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 part 1 (Netflix)

The legal drama based on Michael Connelly’s bestselling books was a surprise hit for Netflix, so attorney Mickey Haller returns to take on more cases out of the back seat of his distinctive blue 1963 Lincoln Continental Convertible with the help of prosecutor ex-wife, Maggie (Neve Campbell), and his other ex-wife and assistant, Lorna (Becki Newton).

The second season adapts Connelly’s fourth book, The Fifth Witness. After his big win in court at the end of season 1, Mickey is riding high. Success brings him both fame and his choice of high-profile cases. But getting his mojo back has a price and could disrupt Mickey’s hard-earned redemption.

Streaming now on Netflix

My Adventures With Superman (Adult Swim)

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s animated Superman! While a new live-action Superman has been cast (hello, David Corenswet ), he won’t be leaping tall buildings in a single bound until 2025. In the meantime, Super fans can get their fix with this new animated series that features Jack Quaid as the voice of Clark Kent, Alice Lee as Lois Lane and Ishmel Sahid as Jimmy Olsen.

The coming-of-age story follows the three twentysomething colleagues who form the investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet. Clark is building his identity as Superman while exploring his mysterious origins. Bright, ambitious Lois is breaking stories left and right, with Jimmy’s photographic help. Meanwhile, Clark and Lois are falling in love, but she’s getting closer to discovering Clark’s secret.

Streaming now on Max

Hart to Heart season 3 (Peacock)

Kevin Hart may just be the hardest working guy in Hollywood. He’s constantly making movies, appearing in television shows, headlining standup specials and hosting game shows and talk shows. Hart to Heart has him sitting down with fellow celebrities to discuss their careers, the industry and their personal lives.

Season 3 brings on Will Smith, and it will be interesting to see if they delve into The Slap, its repercussions and Smith’s subsequent apology. Other guests include Dwayne Johnson, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Sofia Vergara, John Cena, Mark Cuban and Dr. Dre.

Streaming now on Peacock

The Ashley Madison Affair (Hulu)

The true crime documentary bonanza shows no signs of stopping anytime soon. ABC News Studios releases its latest docu-series, a three-part examination of the infamous infidelity-enabling website Ashley Madison and the damaging data breach that exposed its clientele.

Using exclusive interviews and archival footage, the doc chronicles how hackers demanded the site shut down before a billion-dollar IPO. When Ashley Madison executives refused, user details were shared online. The cheaters faced consequences ranging from suicide to public shaming to blackmail.

Streaming now on Hulu

Granchester season 8 (PBS)

Crime-solving vicar Will Davenport (Tom Brittney) is happier than ever, newly married to Bonnie (Charlotte Ritchie) with a baby on the way. They are taking a much-needed break at a holiday camp with DI Geordie Keating (Robson Green) and wife Cathy (Kacey Ainsworth).

But dark clouds loom. After inadvertently causing a terrible accident, Will sinks under the weight of guilt and despair. He starts popping pills and questioning his worthiness. Meanwhile, Geordie’s world is rocked by a surprising development at work. Even as they continue to solve crimes, the two men are forced to navigate unfamiliar emotional waters.

Airing Sunday, July 9 at 9 p.m. ET on PBS.org

Movie Premieres

The Out-Laws (Netflix)

Add action to Meet the Parents and you’ve got this comedy. Straight-laced bank manager Owen Browning (Adam Devine) is about to marry the love of his life, Parker (Nina Dobrev). Her parents unexpectedly decide to attend and Owen gets to meet her intimidating father (Pierce Brosnan) and mother (Ellen Barkin) for the first time.

Then, the week of their wedding, Owen’s bank is held up by an infamous group of robbers called the Ghost Bandits. And he suspects they’re his soon-to-be in-laws! When Parker is put in danger, Owen may just have to work with them to save her.

Streaming now on Netflix

Wham! (Netflix)

This music documentary focuses on the iconic pop duo behind hits like “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go,” “Careless Whisper” and “Last Christmas.” Filmmaker Chris Smith (Tiger King, Fyre) chronicles how teen best friends George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley set out to conquer the world — and succeeded, at least for a short time.

The doc uses old interviews with Michael (who sadly died in 2016) and Ridgeley, who met in secondary school and began making infectious pop music together. Smith also incorporates never-before-seen footage as he tracks their rise and eventual amicable dissolution, as Michael moved on to a meteoric solo career.

Streaming now on Netflix