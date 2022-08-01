5 Netflix movies to watch before they leave in August 2022

Dozens of movies and shows are leaving Netflix in the month of August 2022, but you're in luck as there's plenty of time to watch them.

At least many of the best Netflix movies and best Netflix shows remain, while titles that are new on Netflix will drop throughout the month. Netflix is constantly adding and subtracting stuff, though movies tend to cycle in and out more frequently than shows. We're not sure if any of these departures will push you to cancel Netflix , but their absence will surely be frustrating to some.

With our recommendations, you'll have a better chance of making the most of your Netflix subscription this month. The list of departing movies has something for everyone, whether you're in the mood for a retro comedy, a Martin Scorsese classic and one of Tom Cruise's best action flicks.

Here's what to watch before they leave Netflix in August 2022. Plus, check out our guide on new movies and shows to watch this weekend and our picks for what to watch in August (opens in new tab) across all the best streaming services .

The best Netflix movies leaving in Augst 2022

The Conjuring

Something of a throwback, The Conjuring uses old-school special effects and the threat of the supernatural to scare you. It worked so well that the horror movie has spawned sequel after sequel and multiple spinoffs, with no signs of slowing down. At this point, The Conjuring Universe rivals the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The story follows a pair of real-life paranormal investigators, Lorraine (Vera Farmiga) and Ed (Patrick Wilson) warren as they look into spooky happenings. This first chapter sees them checking out the Perrons' farmhouse, where a couple and their five daughters just moved in. The clairvoyant Lorraine senses dark forces at work which could endanger them all.

Leaving August 20 | Stream it on Netflix (opens in new tab)

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Anchorman isn't the first big Will Ferrell movie (which is arguably Old School, Zoolander or Elf), but it is one of the most rewatchable films in the actor's library. He plays a chauvinistic 1970's anchorman named Ron Burgundy, a guy who really thinks he's the be-all and end-all for women everywhere. Life soon starts to prove him wrong in every single way possible, but his buddies are there to help. They even get into a weird street fight where Steve Carrell's Brick Tamland killed a man.

You've probably seen Anchorman (a hit that made many a career). You probably loved it. But let's be honest: You'll watch it again and love it again. But if the Rotten Tomatoes score is to be believed, Anchorman is more like Brian Fantana's favorite cologne: "Sixty percent of the time, it works every time."

Leaving August 31 | Stream it on Netflix (opens in new tab)

Goodfellas

Celebrate the late, great Ray Liotta by watching Goodfellas before it leaves Netflix. Martin Scorsese's crime drama is widely considered one of the best movies ever made, with Liotta lauded for his lead performance as Henry Hill.

Based on a true story, Goodfellas tracks Henry's rise from his poor Irish-Italian roots in 1950s New York City to wealth and status as a mafia wiseguy, then an FBI informant in the witness protection program. He starts out pulling off petty crimes, then moves into dealing cocaine and even committing murder. At his peak, he and associates (Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci) spend their nights carousing at the Copacabana club. But it all comes crashing down when Henry is sent to prison and he realizes his family is being targeted.

Leaving August 31 | Stream it on Netflix (opens in new tab)

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

The fourth installment is the Mission: Impossible film series is the best one. It achieved that feat with a jaw-dropping action sequence in which Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt scales the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. That was maybe the first (but certainly not last) time many people realized just how far Cruise was willing to go in pulling off incredible stunts.

Many people are rediscovering appreciation for Cruise as an old-school movie star and action icon, thanks to the gonzo success of Top Gun: Maverick. In Ghost Protocol, you can see when he really took personally executing stunts to the next level.

Leaving August 31| Stream it on Netflix (opens in new tab)

Wyatt Earp

Years before Kevin Costner was riding horses and shooting guns as a rancher in the hit series Yellowstone, he played the famous lawman Wyatt Earp in this 1994 Western. It chronicles his life from his Iowa farmboy childhood to his stint as a feared marshal to the feud in Tombstone, Arizona that led to the infamous O.K. Corral gunfight.

Funnily enough, Wyatt Earp was one of two big-budget movies in that era with the same characters depicting similar events; the other was 1993's Tombstone. While the latter is somewhat more acclaimed, Wyatt Earp is credited as being more historically accurate.

Leaving August 31 | Stream it on Netflix (opens in new tab)

Everything leaving Netflix in August 2022

Leaving 8/4/22

They've Gotta Have Us: Season 1

Leaving 8/5/22

Screwball

Leaving 8/7/22

We Summon the Darkness

Leaving 8/9/22

Demonic

The Saint

Leaving 8/10/22

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Leaving 8/15/22

Endless Love

Selfless

Leaving 8/20/22

Leaving 8/23/22

Young & Hungry: Seasons 1-5

Leaving 8/24/22

The November Man

Wheel of Fortune: Season 35-37

Leaving 8/25/22

Taxi Driver

The Visit

Leaving 8/27/22

Wind River

Leaving 8/30/22

In the Line of Fire

Leaving 8/31/22

A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas

Agatha Christie's Crooked House

Cliffhanger

The Dark Knight Rises

The Departed

Grown Ups

Halloween

Just Like Heaven

Kung Fu Panda 2

Major Dad: Seasons 1-4

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Premonition

Public Enemies

Rise of the Guardians

Soul Surfer

Starship Troopers

Titanic

We Are Marshall

Wyatt Earp

