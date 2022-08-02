When you watch Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head online, you might have a sense of deja vu. Yes, the boys were just back for to "do the universe" (hehe, I said "do"), and they've already got a new show? Yes, Paramount Plus is giving us all the dumbnamic duo we can ask for.

Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head channel, release date and time details Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head arrives Thursday (August 4) at 3 a.m. ET.

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) with the 1-week free trial (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

And to make Beavis and Butt-Head's new TV show feel just right, the boys aren't just talking over music videos. They're now behaving like everyone else online these days: giving their distinct personal commentary over TikTok clips and viral videos.

And some of their favorite Highland residents will be back to torture as well, as hippie teacher David Van Driessen is still trying to find the good in the boys. We doubt that will go well for him.

If you're looking to catch up on the boys' early days, Paramount Plus presents a collection of classics called The Mike Judge Collection. This set gives you the origin of The Great Cornholio, a meta episode about animation and that one time it looked like Beavis and Butt-Head were dead. Also, Wednesday (August 3), the third and fifth seasons of the classic episodes debut on Paramount Plus.

Fortunately, Paramount Plus is on all of the best streaming devices, so no need to worry about accessing it. So, without further "hehehe"ing and "hahaha"ing, let's break down all the details about how to watch Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head online — and watch this clip from the new show to see Beavis interacting with a dumpster demon and see how the two mock a TikTok'er.

How to watch Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head online anywhere on Earth

Just because Paramount Plus isn't available everywhere (and it's expanding) doesn't mean you need to miss Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head if you've travelled somewhere where it isn't working. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head in the U.S. for free

New subscribers can take advantage of a free 7-day Paramount Plus trial and watch Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head without paying. It arrives at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT on Thursday (August 4). And we've got plenty of other picks for new shows and movies to watch in August).

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from ViacomCBS partners. Includes Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight.

How to watch Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe in the U.K.

Finally, Paramount Plus arrived in the U.K. and Ireland this week on Wednesday, June 22.

And since the press release for this film noted "The movie will also be available to stream internationally in all territories where the service is available," it's a given that Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe will be available in the United Kingdom on June 23.

How to watch Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe in Canada

Unlike with the South Park specials, which had staggered releases, dropping first in the U.S. and then later in Canada and other territories, you'll be able to watch Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe in Canada on June 23, just like the rest of us.

How to watch Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe in Australia

Since Paramount Plus arrived in Australia in August 2021, our friends down under will be able to laugh along with us in real-time too. You can watch Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe in Australia starting on June 23.

