5 gaming laptop deals you can get ahead of Memorial Day

May is promising to be a great month for gaming laptop deals. Retailers are marking down prices on rigs from Lenovo, Razer, and Alienware. So if you're on the lookout for a new gaming machine, there's no need to wait for Memorial Day sales to begin.

We've cherry-picked some of the best gaming laptop deals you can buy right now. From the popular Razer Blade 15 to the budget-friendly Lenovo Legion Y540, we have selected the top five gaming laptop deals that you can take advantage of now. We've even highlighted a deal on one of the best gaming laptops we've reviewed. (For more holiday deals, make sure to follow our guide to the best Memorial Day laptop sales).

Memorial Day gaming laptop deals

Our favorite gaming laptop ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14: was $1,349 now $1,149 @ Best Buy

This deal takes off a generous $200 of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14, which is the best overall gaming laptop we've ever reviewed. This gaming beast packs a punch with its AMD Ryzen 9 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q GPU, 16GB of RAM, and an entire 1TB of SSD storage. View Deal

Lenovo Legion Y540 15: was $1,299 now $1,089 @ Walmart

The Lenovo Legion Y540 15 packs a punch with its 15.6 inch Full HD Anti-Glare display with a beautiful refresh rate of 144Hz. It also features a 512GB SSD, 9th Generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 card with 6GB of graphics memory. It's a respectable machine for the casual gamer who doesn't want to spend too much. View Deal

Razer Blade 15: was $1,799 now $1,399 @ Amazon

Get Razer's killer 15-inch gaming laptop for a whopping $400 off its regular price. This sleek and powerful gaming rig boasts an Intel Core i7-10750H 6-Core processor, Nvidia RTX 2060 GPU, and a 15.6-inch 1080p display with snappy 144Hz refresh rate.View Deal

Gigabyte AERO 15 4K OLED: was $1,899 now $1,439 @ Amazon

Low stock alert: The Gigabyte AERO 15 4K OLED laptop is a superb gaming machine. The top-rated AERO 15 packs a stunning 4K OLED display, 2.6GHz Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1660 Ti GPU. This laptop deal takes over $460 off the original price.View Deal