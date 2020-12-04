You can grab the best gaming laptop deals right now. Whether you're searching for a budget laptop, or a specced-out gaming powerhouse, there is a deal out there for you. December is arguably the best time to buy a gaming laptop, as tech deals crop up all month long.

We're keeping an eye on the best gaming laptop deals from each retailer, so you can quickly see all the available deals and monitor changes in availability. If your laptop of choice is sold out at one place, you'll likely be able to find an equivalent machine somewhere else. We've selected 15-inch and 17-inch laptops, and looked at machines with a range of GPUs and CPUs. You can get good deals on AMD laptops, but the majority of the sales are focused on Intel devices.

If you're looking for the very best value, we like this MSI GS66 Stealth laptop, with a 2070 GPU, which is now $1499 at Best Buy, saving you $300. Of course, you can find other discounts on gaming laptops in every price range.

Gaming laptop deals

Gaming laptop deals at Best Buy

ADATA 15.6-inch gaming laptop: was $1,999 now $1,599 @ Best Buy.

The Adata 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop is the fruit of a design collaboration between Intel and XPG. It comes with a powerful Intel Core i7, 32GB of Memory, and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU, one of the best on the market at this price. You also get a 1TB SSD for plenty of gaming storage.

HP Omen Gaming Bundle: was $1,317 now $914 @ Best Buy.

The HP Omen alone makes this a great deal, with an AMD Ryzen 7, 8GB of RAM, and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, plus 512GB SSD. But you also get a Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed wireless optical gaming mouse, and accompanying Razer Stealth Edition gaming mouse pad. View Deal

MSI GS66 Stealth 15" Gaming Laptop: was $1799 now $1499 @ Best Buy.

The GS66 Stealth comes with a Full HD 15.6" display, 10th Generation six-core 2.6 Ghz Intel Core i7, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU, plenty of ports, and 1TB SSD storage. It's got an attractive, sleek design, and strong gaming performance.

ADATA 15" Gaming Laptop: Was $1,499 now $1,299 @ Best Buy.

This XPG Intel collaboration comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB Memory, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, and 1TB SSD, plus a full HD display and HDMI and Thunderbolt ports.

Alienware M15 gaming laptop: was $1,899 now $1,519 @ Best Buy

A 15.6-inch gaming laptop with FHD resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, a Core i7 CPU, a Geforce RTX 2060 GPU, 256GB SSD, 16GB of RAM, and Tobii eye tracking. View Deal

Gigabyte Aero 15: was $1,699 now $1,399 @ Best Buy

Save $300 on this gaming laptop, complete with a 15.6-inch FHD display, a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, and a 512GB SSD.View Deal

Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch gaming laptop: from $669 @ Best Buy

Out of stock: At under $700 for a laptop with a solid Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a GeForce GTX 1650, the Acer Nitro 5 is a bargain. Granted, it won't run games at screamingly fast frame rates, but its specs still make for a competent gaming machine. View Deal

HP Omen 15.6": was $1,249 now $849 at Best Buy

The HP Omen is a cost-effective mid-range gaming laptop with 8 GB of memory, a 512 GB SSD, the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, and the AMD Ryzen 7. It has a sleek, understated design compared to some of the flashier gaming laptops.View Deal

Razer Blade 15.6 gaming laptop (refurbished): was $1,999 now $1,619 @ Best Buy

Back in stock: Another refurbish option, coming with a 15.6-inch Full HD display, an Intel Core i7 processor (9th gen), 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a 512GB SSD, a GeForce RTX 2060 with 6GB of memory, and more. It's $380 off at Best Buy.View Deal

Gaming laptop deals at Walmart

Dell G5 15.6": was $1,799 now $1,319 @ Walmart.

You'll want to act fast on this amazing deal from Walmart. The G5 is packed with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060, 9th Generation i7 hexa-core CPU, 16GB Ram, 512GB SSD, and Full HD screen with 144Hz refresh rate, plus Nahimic 3D Audio. You'll need to act fast as this is a killer deal and stock is limited.

Gateway 15.6" FHD Performance Notebook: was $899 now $699 @ Walmart

For under $600, this Gateway laptop gets you an Nvidia GTX 1650, Ryzen 5 4600H, 8GB of RAM and a free month of Xbox Game Pass for PC thrown in for good measure. If you want to game for cheap, this is a deal worth considering.

MSI GF65 Thin: was $999 now $749 @ Walmart

A 15.6-inch machine offering FHD resolution, a Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU, a 512GB SSD, and an extra-thin design to make it easier to carry around.View Deal

ASUS Tuf gaming laptop: was $1,837 now $1,453 @ Walmart

This VR ready gaming laptop comes with a 15.6-inch FHD display, an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, a GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, a 2TB hard drive, and more. Frankly for this amount they're practically giving it away, so grab one while you can.View Deal

Acer Nitro 5: was $1,137 now $924 @ Walmart

Taking you under the $1,000 barrier at Walmart, with over $200 off this Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop. it packs in a 15.6-inch Full HD display, a Core i5 CPU, 24GB of RAM, 1TB SDD, a 1TB hard drive, and more ports than you can shake a stick at.View Deal

Acer Predator Helios 300: was $1,499 now $1,299 @ Walmart

This one packs in a 10th Gen overclockable Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 17.3-inch Full HD display with 144Hz refresh rate. Everything you need to get your gaming done on the go, but without costing the Earth. View Deal

ASUS ROG Gaming GA502DU-WB73: was $999 now $799 @ Walmart

At $200 off, this laptop will do well for your portable gaming needs. It measures just 0.8 thick, and weighs 4.63 pounds. The 15.6-inch FHD display runs at 144Hz for smooth gameplay. And it packs an AMD Ryzen 7 3750H, 8GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics.View Deal

Gaming laptop deals at Amazon

Razer Blade 15: was $1,799 now $1,449 @ Amazon

Get Razer's killer 15-inch gaming laptop for $350 off the regular price. This sleek and powerful gaming rig boasts an Intel Core i7-10750H 6-Core processor, Nvidia RTX 2060 GPU, and a 15.6-inch 1080p display with snappy 144Hz refresh rate.View Deal

Gigabyte AERO 15 4K OLED: was $1,899 now $1,348 @ Amazon

Low stock: The Gigabyte AERO 15 4K OLED laptop is a superb gaming machine. The top-rated AERO 15 packs a stunning 4K OLED display, 2.6GHz Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1660 Ti GPU. This laptop deal takes $550 off the original price.

MSI GS75 Stealth: was $2,099 now $1,849 @ Amazon

This 17.3-inch laptop is big, but it's also a big deal, selling for more than $200 off. The MSI GS75 Stealth comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB of DDR4 RAM, a 512GB SSD, a Nvidia RTX 2070 Max-Q, Windows 10 Pro, anti-ghosting keys, and a FHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate. It’s also VR ready.

LG Ultra PC 17": was $1,699 now $1,296 @ Amazon

With 16 GB of RAM, a 512 GB SSD, and the NVIDIA GTX1650 GDDR5, the LG Ultra PC offers strong performance at a surprisingly reasonable price. You can get more than $400 off the sticker price when you order from Amazon.View Deal

Gaming laptop deals at Newegg

MSI GF65 Thin: was $1,849 now $1,399 @ Newegg

If you like thin and portable, this is worth checking out since it's both of those things – and $450 off the usual price. This one comes with a 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate, an Intel Core i7 CPU, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU.View Deal

Gigabyte Aorus 15G: was $2,199 now $1,499 @ Newegg

With over $700 off, this might just be one of the biggest gaming laptop discounts of the season, so make sure you don't miss out. For your money you'll get a 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate, a GeForce RTX 2070 GPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 10th Gen Core i7 CPU.View Deal

Gigabyte Aorus 5: was $1,499 now $1,099 @ Newegg

With $350 off plus a $100 prepaid card rebate from Gigabyte , this is a solid deal for a gaming laptop. You'll get a 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate, a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, NVidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics, 16 GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

MSI Alpha 15 A4DEK-005: was $1,399 now $1,199 @ Newegg

The MSI Alpha 15 A4DEK-005 is a solid mid-range gaming laptop, and Newegg has the 1 TB model for just $1,299. It also comes with 16GB of RAM, an AMD Ryzen 7 4000 Series 4800H CPU, and the Radeon RX 5600M GPU.View Deal

Gigabyte Aero 15: was $3,499 now $2,699 @ Newegg

Out of stock: An amazing discount here, with a full $800 off this Gigabyte machine. For that you get a 15.6-inch 4K display, a 10th Gen Core i7 CPU, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q GPU. Frankly, you can't get much better than this.View Deal

Gaming laptop deals at B&H

Lenovo 15.6" Legion 5 Gaming Laptop: was $1,479 now $1,149 @ B&H

This flash deal cuts $400 off the price of this powerful gaming laptop. With a 2.6 GHz Intel Core, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, it's a standout deal. View Deal

Acer Predator Triton 300: was $1,599 now $1,499 @ B&H Photo

This Core i7 system is loaded with 16GB of memory, a 512GB SSD, and powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics. The 15.6-inch FHD IPS display boasts a 240Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time.View Deal

Asus RoG Strix SCAR 15: was $2,199 now $1,999 @ B&H Photo

There are plenty of Asus laptops on sale right now, but this one is quite the machine. It comes with a 15.6-inch FHD display, a 240Hz refresh rate, a Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a GeForce RTX 2070 GPU.View Deal

Asus 17.3-inch ROG Strix G17: was $1,699 now $1,599 @ B&H

Backorder: If you need a bigger laptop screen, this is one to get. The G17 comes with a 17.3-inch FHD display, a 144Hz refresh rate, a 10th Gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM (upgradable to 32GB), a GeForce RTX 2070 GPU, and a 512GB SSD.View Deal

Acer 15.6" ConceptD 7: was $2,099 now $1,849 @ B&H

Get a massive $400 saving on this 4K Acer laptop. For your money you'll get a 15.6-inch 4K display, an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, and a 1TB SSD. View Deal

Lenovo 15.6" Legion 7i: was $2,919 now $2,399 @ B&H

A pricey option, but not as expensive as it could be. For your money you'll get a 15.5-inch FHD display with 240Hz refresh rate, 32GB of RAM, an Intel Core i9 CPU, a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super GPU, and a 1TB SSD.View Deal

Gaming laptop deals at Dell

Dell G5 15 Gaming Laptop: was $1,389 now $999 @ Dell

Get nearly $400 off the Dell G5 15. This laptop comes packed with a GTX 1660, 10th-gen Intel core i7-10750H, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

