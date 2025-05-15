Early Dell Memorial Day sale — 9 deals I'd buy now on XPS, Alienware and more

The Dell Memorial Day sales event is here. Sure, we're still a few days away from the actual Memorial Day date, but Dell's not holding back and has unveiled a variety of deals on our favorite laptops, desktops, and gaming monitors.

If you're on a budget, right now Dell has laptops on sale from $279. The sale includes some of Dell's most popular lines like the XPS and Inspiron Plus. If you're in the market for a new monitor, Dell has 1080p displays on sale from $109. As part of the sale, you'll also find deals on gaming monitors.

My favorite deal right now is the Inspiron 14 Plus on sale for $799. This configuration features a 14-inch 2560 x 1600 display, Snapdragon X Plus CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It's a terrific machine for work, home or school. Below, I've rounded up the best Dell Memorial Day deals I've found. For more holiday deals, check out our full Memorial Day sales guide.

Dell Memorial Day sales: Laptops

Dell Inspiron 14: was $849 now $629 at Dell Save $220 on Dell’s new Inspiron 14, decked out with an efficient Intel Core 7 150U processor, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. It also features a 14-inch non-touch display with crisp 1920 x 1200 resolution. It makes for an excellent work or home laptop.

Dell Inspiron 15: was $779 now $649 at Dell One of Dell's most popular laptops, this Inspiron 15 has a 15.6-inch 1080p 120Hz display, Core i7-1355U CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It's a solid pick for students or anyone in need of a mainstream, everyday machine.

Dell XPS 16 w/ RTX 4060: was $2,599 now $2,199 at Dell This XPS configuration boasts an efficient Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and an RTX 4060 GPU. You also get a sharp 16.3-inch 2K 120Hz display. With these specs, you can easily hoard tabs, multitask, edit videos and even play a few casual games if you’d like.

Dell Memorial Day sales: Desktops

Dell Slim Desktop: was $499 now $419 at Dell Just because you want a desktop computer doesn't mean you need to have a giant desk. This Inspiron Small Desktop is great for light, everyday tasks. It packs a Core i3-14100 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD.

Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One: was $1,199 now $949 at Dell Dell's mainstream all-in-one just got an impressive price cut. It packs a Core 7-150U CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. The screen is also sizable at 23.8 inches with a 1080p resolution.

Alienware Aurora R16: was $1,999 now $1,699 at Dell One of the best gaming PCs we've reviewed just got a massive discount during Dell's sale. The new Alienware Aurora R16 packs a Core Ultra 9 CPU, 32GB of RAM, 2TB SSD and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. In our Alienware Aurora R16 review, we said the Editor's Choice rig is a gaming powerhouse with powerful components and enhanced cooling technology.

Dell Memorial Day sales: Monitors

Dell 27" Plus QHD Monitor: was $219 now $199 at Dell If you're looking for a nice computer monitor that won't break the bank, this 27-inch display from Dell is the perfect choice. Even at its full $219 price, it's a good deal, but with $20 off, it's definitely worth buying. It has a QHD resolution, a height-adjustable design and a 100Hz refresh rate.