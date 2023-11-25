7 best movies to stream this weekend on Netflix, Max, Prime Video and more (Nov. 25-26)

Thanksgiving may be over, but Netflix, Max, Prime Video and more of the best streaming services are still offering up a feast of new movies this weekend. But with so much on offer, narrowing down what to watch is no small task.

So let us do the hard work for you. We've rounded up the best movies that just landed on streaming. Leading the pack is Christopher Nolan's blockbuster biopic Oppenheimer about the scientist who famously led the Manhattan Project — America's effort to create an atomic bomb during World War II. Oppenheimer is now available via premium video on demand, so you can purchase it to stream from the comfort of your couch on your preferred platform.

Other new titles this week include the long-awaited follow-up Good Burger 2 on Paramount Plus, Adam Sandler as a class pet in Netflix's coming-of-age animated musical Leo, and the latest gruesome entry in Sam Raimi's Evil Dead series, Evil Dead Rise, on Prime Video.

So without further ado, here are the top new movies streaming this week.

Oppenheimer (PVOD)

Christopher Nolan's colossal Oppenheimer, a sprawling biographical thriller about the man behind the creation of the first nuclear weapons, landed on streaming this week. So if you missed out on the theatrical Barbenheimer sensation this summer, you can watch the doubleheader from home via VOD.

Cillian Murphy stars as J. Robert Oppenheimer, an American theoretical physicist widely considered to be the “father of the atomic bomb.” The story follows the young Oppenheimer from his college days to teaching quantum physics to spearheading America's development of an atomic bomb during World War II after being recruited by Lt. Gen. Leslie Groves Jr. (Matt Damon).

As Oppenheimer sets up the Manhattan Project in Los Alamos, New Mexico, he’s joined by brilliant minds including Isidor Isaac Rabi (David Krumholtz) and Edward Teller (Benny Safdie). But once the fighting ends and the smoke clears, Oppenheimer is haunted by his part in the war.

Buy to stream on Amazon or Apple

Leo (Netflix)

Adam Sandler is back in another Netflix comedy, this time lending his voice-acting chops to Leo, a 74-year-old lizard going through a mid-life crisis. After decades as a class pet stuck in the same Florida fifth-grade classroom with his tank-mate turtle named Squirtle (Bill Burr), Leo begins to despair that he's never accomplished anything with his life.

He decides to break out and experience life on the outside, and he gets the perfect opportunity when a new teacher assigns each student to take turns bringing Leo home for a weekend. While trying to make his escape, Leo accidentally reveals to the students that he can talk. And as he gets caught up in the kids’ problems, freedom becomes an afterthought.

Streaming now on Netflix

Good Burger 2 (Paramount Plus)

Good Burger 2 joins the ranks of sequels made decades after their predecessors that keep popping up (just look at Top Gun: Maverick and Coming 2 America). Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell reunite as Dexter Reed and Ed, respectively, in this follow-up to the 1997 comedy based on a sketch from the Nickelodeon series All That.

Decades after the events of the first movie, Dexter has left his fast food job behind to try his luck as an inventor. When his dreams (and home) go up in flames after a disastrous demonstration to potential investors, he returns to working at Good Burger, where he's welcomed back by Ed, now the restaurant's owner, with open arms. Only this time around, the pair are joined by a new crew of wacky co-workers. Naturally, hijinks ensue, and the pair teams up against the looming threat of corporate enterprise that threatens to shut down Good Burger for, well, good.

Streaming now on Paramount Plus

Evil Dead Rise (Prime Video)

Just because spooky season has come and gone doesn't mean the nightmares have to end. The latest in Sam Raimi's Evil Dead series, Evil Dead Rise, has landed on Prime Video after a solid showing in theaters earlier this year, earning $146 million at the box office and a solid 84% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Here's the synopsis: An awkward reunion between two estranged sisters gets cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, forcing them into a battle for survival as they face the most haunting version of family imaginable.

Streaming now on Prime Video

Little Richard: I Am Everything (Max)

This documentary from CNN Films tells the story of the Black queer origins of rock n’ roll and how Richard Penniman, better known by his stage name Little Richard, changed the pop music world forever.

In interviews with family, musicians and Black and queer scholars, the film delves into how Richard created an art form for ultimate self-expression while struggling to navigate his own complicated inner world. A treasure trove of archival material and performance recordings brings to life a revolutionary figure, one who reinvented pop music.

Streaming now on Max

Genie (Peacock)

‘Tis the season for new Christmas movies! And classic Christmas movies. Oh, and Hallmark Christmas movies. With Thanksgiving arriving this week, the holidays are truly underway.

In the new fantasy comedy Genie, Melissa McCarthy is the titular genie, who’s been doing her job for millennia. One day, she’s summoned by Bernard Bottle (Paapa Essiedu), whose marriage to wife Julie (Denée Benton) is crumbling and whose young daughter Eve (Jordyn Mcintosh) barely knows him. Just before Christmas, Bernard misses Eve’s birthday and gets fired. Despondent, he dusts off an old jewelry box and unintentionally releases Flora. Maybe, just maybe, she can help him get his family back.

Streaming now on Peacock

Master Gardener (Hulu)

Director Paul Schrader’s latest crime thriller completes a sort-of trilogy that includes 2017’s First Reformed and 2021’s The Card Counter. All three are loosely connected by the image of a man sitting at his desk writing in a journal while the camera circles him.

In Master Gardener, Narvel Roth (Joel Edgerton) is a meticulous horticulturist at Gracewood Gardens, a beautiful estate owned by wealthy dowager Mrs. Haverhill (Sigourney Weaver). When she demands that he take on her troubled great-niece Maya (Quintessa Swindell) as an apprentice, Narvel’s carefully cultivated life begins to unravel.

Streaming now on Hulu