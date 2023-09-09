49ers vs Steelers live stream: How to watch NFL week 1 online

The 49ers vs Steelers live stream pits a storied franchise with an impressive defensive front hoping to contend for its sixth Super Bowl win this year against a storied franchise with an impressive defensive front hoping to contend for its seventh Super Bowl win this year. Don't expect a blowout in this NFL live stream.

49ers vs Steelers channel, start time The 49ers vs Steelers live stream airs Sunday, Sept. 10.

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST / 3 a.m. AEST (Sept. 11)

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling or Fubo

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

While the San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers aren't rivals per se, these two teams are perennial contenders. So it wouldn't be the biggest surprise to see these two go head to head again in February, even though neither is the odds-on favorite to win it all this year.

Of course, contending for a title won't be unfamiliar territory for this 49ers team. They've made it to the NFC Championship game in three of the past four seasons, including last year against the Philadelphia Eagles. The roster is loaded with talent and head coach Kyle Shanahan has somehow transformed Brock Purdy, the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, into a budding star quarterback.

Unfortunately for Niners fans (like myself), while contending is commonplace, so are injuries. Despite making it to the NFC Championship game against the Eagles last year, they were ultimately blown out after quarterback injuries compounded to the point where Purdy had to finish the game without a functioning throwing arm. So if the injury bug strikes again, San Francisco's season could derail fast.

Pittsburgh, by comparison, is more up-and-coming than contending. They have a young quarterback under center as well in Kenny Pickett, and the jury is still out on whether he's good enough to lead this Steelers team to glory. It's a big reason why the Action Network currently has the 49ers as 2-point road favorites against the Steelers.

But with head coach Mike Tomlin at the helm, this team can beat anyone — and often does. The Steelers have never had a losing season under Tomlin, no matter who played quarterback. And with T.J. Watt leading this Steelers defense, Pickett may only need to be a passable starting quarterback for this team to win games. These teams are more similar than not, and no matter who wins this game, it's going to be a close, bruising battle.

How to watch 49ers vs Steelers live stream from anywhere

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and can't watch 49ers vs Steelers you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

49ers vs Steelers live streams in the US

In the U.S., the 49ers vs Steelers live stream is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available free over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Sunday, Sept. 10.

If you've already cut the cord, our recommendation to watch the game is Sling TV or Fubo. They're two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Blue package starts at just $40 per month and comes with Fox and over 40 other channels. Fubo, meanwhile, costs $75 per month for 121 channels, including Fox, all the broadcast networks, ESPN and more.

Another option is to sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket, which is being offered through YouTube TV. Sunday Ticket costs $399 for the season, plus the price of a YouTube TV subscription, which starts at $65 per month. This allows you to watch every single regular-season NFL game. However, you can also sign up for an NFL Sunday Ticket free trial for seven days to try out the service.

Sling TV provides a way to watch most NFL games. Sling Blue starts at $40/month and streams your local ABC channel. Sling Orange has ESPN. Right now, new subscribers can get half off their first month!

Fubo: One of the best streaming services with CBS, and the top pick for watching NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront, and our FuboTV promo codes could help you save on a monthly plan.

49ers vs Steelers live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing 49ers vs Steelers.

49ers vs Steelers live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch 49ers vs Steelers on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

If you want another option though, this year U.K. NFL fans can also opt for NFL Game Pass on DAZN. This gives you access to more than 200 regular and postseason games, Super Bowl coverage, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, the 2024 NFL Draft, and more. NFL Game Pass costs It costs £151 per year — payable in four installments of £37.75.

The 49ers vs Steelers live stream starts on Sky Sports NFL at 6 p.m. BST.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

49ers vs Steelers live streams in Canada

For our neighbors to the north, there are a couple of options to watch 49ers vs Steelers live streams in Canada. If you have a traditional TV provider 49ers vs Steelers is available on CTV Toronto, CTV Montreal, CTV BC, CTV Alberta, CTV Kitchener, CTV Northern Ontario, CTV Saskatchewan, CTV Atlantic, CTV2 Ottawa, and RDS2 (French language broadcast).

But if you've cut the cord, you'll want you'll want DAZN to watch the NFL 2023-24 season. A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$24.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

49ers vs Steelers live streams in Australia

Aussies will find the 49ers vs Steelers NFL live stream in a couple of different locations. Kayo Sports or Foxtel will give you ESPN coverage of the game along with a few other NFL games each week.

Alternatively, those living in Australia can also use the NFL Game Pass service through DAZN to watch the 49ers vs Steelers NFL live stream. This offers the most comprehensive NFL streaming package available in Australia and is priced at AU$280 for the full season, or AU$29 a week.