49ers vs Browns live stream: How to watch NFL week 6 online

The 49ers vs Browns live stream has San Francisco catching Cleveland at the worst possible time as the Browns will be without their starting quarterback, Deshaun Watson. The signal caller is dealing with a shoulder injury. As for their opponent, the 49ers are not only eyeing a perfect 6-0 start after this NFL live stream, but a few of their key players have NFL history in their sights.

49ers vs Browns channel, start time The 49ers vs Browns live stream airs Sunday, Oct. 15.

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST / 3 a.m. AEST (Oct. 16)

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling or Fubo

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

The 49ers are coming off their most impressive win of the season. Cowboys-Niners Week 5 was supposed to be one of the best games on the 2023 NFL schedule, but the 49ers had other plans. San Francisco dominated Dallas in the matchup 42-10.

Quarterback Brock Purdy put up some of the best numbers of his career in the rout, throwing four touchdown passes and posting a 144.4 passer rating. In the process, he improved to 10-0 as a starter in the regular season. With a win over the Browns, he would move into sole possession of second place for the best regular season record to start a career at 11-0. Ben Roethlisberger holds the top spot with 15 straight wins.

Purdy isn’t the only one closing in on history. Running back Christian McCaffrey has scored a touchdown in 14 straight games (including playoffs). That’s just three games shy of tying the all-time record set by Baltimore Colts Hall of Fame running back Lenny Moore (1963-1964).

The Browns (2-2) meanwhile, are coming off a very welcome bye week. After being dismantled by the Ravens in Week 4, Cleveland needed a week to regroup. It’s been pretty much feast or famine for the Browns this year, with three of their four games this season having been decided by 23 points. Fortunately, for the Dog Pound, they’ve been on the winning end for two of those.

On the downside, with Watson out, they are expected to start P.J. Walker under center. The 28-year-old Walker has made seven starts in his career, all with the Panthers. He’s 4-3 over those starts.

There’s no question — for Cleveland to bounce back and get a win this week, their defense will have to dominate. The Browns rank fewest in yards allowed per game and they’re ranked third-fewest in fewest points allowed per game with 15 points per game allowed.

DraftKings had the 49ers as 7-point road favorites against the Browns when Watson’s status was uncertain but then the line jumped once he was officially ruled out. Currently, the 49ers are 10-point favorites on the road with an over-under of 36.5 points.

How to watch 49ers vs Browns live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and can't watch 49ers vs Browns you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

49ers vs Browns live streams in the US

In the U.S., the 49ers vs Browns live stream is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available free over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Sunday, Oct. 15.

If you've already cut the cord, our recommendation to watch the game is Sling TV or Fubo. They're two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Blue package starts at just $40 per month and comes with Fox and over 40 other channels. Fubo, meanwhile, costs $75 per month for 121 channels, including FOX, all the broadcast networks, ESPN and more.

Another option is to sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket, which is being offered through YouTube TV. Sunday Ticket costs $399 for the season, plus the price of a YouTube TV subscription, which starts at $65 per month. This allows you to watch every single regular-season NFL game. However, you can also sign up for an NFL Sunday Ticket free trial for seven days to try out the service.

49ers vs Browns live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing 49ers vs Browns.

49ers vs Browns live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch 49ers vs Browns on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

So instead, U.K. NFL fans should opt for NFL Game Pass on DAZN. This gives you access to more than 200 regular and postseason games, Super Bowl coverage, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, the 2024 NFL Draft, and more. NFL Game Pass costs It costs £151 per year — payable in four installments of £37.75.

The 49ers vs Browns live stream starts at 6 p.m. BST.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

49ers vs Browns live streams in Canada

For our neighbors to the north, there are a couple of options to watch 49ers vs Browns live streams in Canada. If you have a traditional TV provider 49ers vs Browns is available on CTV Toronto, CTV Montreal, CTV Kitchener, CTV Northern Ontario, CTV Saskatchewan, CTV Atlantic, CTV2 BC, and CTV2 Alberta.

But if you've cut the cord, you'll want you'll want DAZN to watch the NFL 2023-24 season. A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$24.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

49ers vs Browns live streams in Australia

Aussies will find the 49ers vs Browns NFL live stream in a couple of different locations. Kayo Sports or Foxtel will give you ESPN coverage of the game along with a few other NFL games each week.

Alternatively, those living in Australia can also use the NFL Game Pass service through DAZN to watch the 49ers vs Browns NFL live stream. This offers the most comprehensive NFL streaming package available in Australia and is priced at AU$280 for the full season, or AU$29 a week.