This weekend's twin mattress sales are serving up big comfort for less for solo sleepers, with prices from $179

You don't have to sacrifice comfort and support when buying a twin mattress. Right now our top twin mattress deal is the Nectar Classic mattress for just $349 at Nectar Sleep, down from a total value of $1,081. That's incredible year-round value for money.

You'll recognise all of the brands below from our guide to the best mattresses of 2025 for all sleepers and budgets. Whether you need a twin mattress for a guest room, your child or you're a solo sleeper with limited space, these are the deals that we recommend.

The next major mattress sale will come on Memorial Day in May, which will bring more sales from major brands across the board. Until then, these are the four twin mattress sales worth shopping today...

1. Nectar Classic mattress: twin from $349 at Nectar Sleep

We rate the Nectar Classic is our number one top-rated memory foam mattress right now due to its excellent support and value for money. In our Nectar Classic mattress review, our lead tester praised its all-round value for most types of sleeper. However, she did note that some lightweight sleepers may find it too firm. A 50% off evergreen Nectar mattress sale brings the size of a twin down to $349 from the 'total value' of $1,081. Benefits including a 365-night trial, forever warranty and free delivery.