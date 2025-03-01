This weekend's twin mattress sales are serving up big comfort for less for solo sleepers, with prices from $179
There are some great twin mattress deals live this weekend, including Helix, Nectar and DreamCloud
You don't have to sacrifice comfort and support when buying a twin mattress. Right now our top twin mattress deal is the Nectar Classic mattress for just $349 at Nectar Sleep, down from a total value of $1,081. That's incredible year-round value for money.
You'll recognise all of the brands below from our guide to the best mattresses of 2025 for all sleepers and budgets. Whether you need a twin mattress for a guest room, your child or you're a solo sleeper with limited space, these are the deals that we recommend.
The next major mattress sale will come on Memorial Day in May, which will bring more sales from major brands across the board. Until then, these are the four twin mattress sales worth shopping today...
1. Nectar Classic mattress: twin from $349 at Nectar Sleep
We rate the Nectar Classic is our number one top-rated memory foam mattress right now due to its excellent support and value for money. In our Nectar Classic mattress review, our lead tester praised its all-round value for most types of sleeper. However, she did note that some lightweight sleepers may find it too firm. A 50% off evergreen Nectar mattress sale brings the size of a twin down to $349 from the 'total value' of $1,081. Benefits including a 365-night trial, forever warranty and free delivery.
2. DreamCloud Hybrid mattress: twin from $419 at DreamCloud Sleep
The DreamCloud Hybrid is one of the best hybrid mattresses you can buy today, thanks to its high quality build at a mid range price. Crafted from a combination of a breathable cashmere blend quilted top cover, pressure-relieving gel memory foam and innerspring coils for excellent overall support. For closer analysis of this bed, check out our DreamCloud mattress review. A 50% off evergreen DreamCloud mattress sale brings a twin down to $419 from a 'total value' of $1,148. Plus, it comes with a 365-night trial, forever warranty and free delivery.
3. Helix Midnight mattress: twin was from $932 now from $680.36 at Helix Sleep
The Helix Midnight mattresses for side sleepers offers excellent pressure relief across the shoulders, hips and knees when lying on your side. If you act fast, you can catch the tail end of Helix's Presidents' Day sale which offers 27% off with the code TOMS27. This brings a twin-size Helix Midnight down to $680.36 from the MSRP of $932. That's the best Helix mattress sale we've seen on this bed. You can read more about this hybrid mattress in our Helix Midnight mattress review.
4. Siena Memory Foam mattress: twin from $179 at Siena Sleep
The Siena Memory Foam ranks top in our cheap mattress guide. For an all-foam mattress it's surprisingly firm, with our Siena Memory Foam mattress reviewer rating it as a fairly solid 9 out of 10. That makes it a great option for back and stomach sleepers. This is a Siena mattress sale we're used to seeing, but still incredible value for money. You'll get some good benefits with it too, a 180-night trial, 10-year warranty and free shipping.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Jack, a multimedia journalist, is the Sleep Deals Writer for Tom's Guide. Since attaining his journalism degree at the University of Gloucestershire, Jack has built up eight years of experience in writing and content creation. At Tom’s Guide, he is responsible for reporting on the latest deals and sales on mattresses, mattress toppers, beds, bedding, and sleep tech. Jack is fascinated by the link between sleep and mental health, productivity, and general quality-of-life. He’s especially interested in exploring how technology from brands like Sleep Number and Eight Sleep can improve sleep and general wellbeing. His other interests include live music and gaming, subjects about which he has penned thousands of words.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
How to get the cheapest price on the Nolah Evolution Hybrid mattress in this weekend's sale
Last chance! Save up to $467 on Helix's most affordable mattress for side sleepers