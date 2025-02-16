Mattress Firm is selling a queen size Beautyrest mattress for just $529 this Presidents’ Day — why we'd buy it

Pillow-top mattresses are known for their plush luxury comfort and hence often comes with a hefty price tag. However, this Presidents’ Day you get the chance to save 56% on the Beautyrest BR800 Mattress at Mattress Firm , reducing the price of a queen to $529 (was $1,219.)

Just like some of our best mattresses for all sleepers, the Beautyrest BR800 features a hybrid design including both high-tech foams aimed at maximizing comfort and pocketed coils for sturdy support. The plush pillow-top will result in maximum pressure relief, making it a fantastic choice for side sleepers who need extra 'give' around the shoulders, hips and knees.

Need to explore further? Head to our Presidents' Day mattress sale guide where we're tracking the top deals from all major brands so you can plan a bedroom upgrade without stressing about the expenses.

The Beautyrest BR800

Was from: $919.99

Now from: $399.99

Saving: up to $847 at Mattress Firm



Summary: Like some of best pillow-top mattresses, the Beautyrest BR800 has a hybrid design featuring a combination of different foams like the Gel Memory foam Lumbar Support, AirFeel and FirmComfort foams along with pocketed coils for extra support and minimal motion transfer. This makes it an ideal choice for most sleepers and even for couples or restless sleepers. The Beautyrest BR800 also sports a dual-cooling technology as in some of our best cooling mattresses. It has an antimicrobial layer that keeps your bed fresh while moving heat away from the body, making it a great choice for hot sleepers. It has a medium feel and is designed to provide plenty of contouring comfort to the major pressure points. This will make it great for alleviating regular aches and pains for side sleepers who need the pressure relief, but we expect it might be too soft for back or stomach sleepers. While the regular price for a queen Beautyrest BR800 is $1,219, you can now get this at just $529 at Mattress Firm for Presidents' Day. Price history: We normally see the prices of Beautyrest mattresses fluctuate, with discounts increasing to 64% off during major events like Labor Day or Black Friday. So while it's not the lowest price we've seen, it's still a great deal for a queen mattress and likely the best you'll see until the next sale period.



Benefits: 120-night sleep trial | Free shipping | 10-year warranty

