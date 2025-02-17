Top 5 Tempur-Pedic pillows to shop in the Buy One Get One Free sale this Presidents’ Day

Tempur-Pedic pillows are loved by sleepers for their excellent pressure relief and comfy support catering to all sleeping styles and even those with specific sleep needs or issues. You can now grab your top two favourite pillows from the brand for the price of one, in the Tempur-Pedic Buy One Get One Free pillow sale at Tempur-Pedic . This makes even the most expensive model, the Tempur-Cloud Dual Cooling pillow which starts $199 a great value purchase.

Just like some of our best pillows for all sleepers, all Tempur-Pedic models are crafted to deliver superior comfort prioritizing neck, head and shoulder support which helps maintain the spinal alignment during sleep. This is good news especially for people who struggle with neck or back pain and are in need of a pillow that will keep the spine aligned while also providing luxury comfort. Plus all Tempur-Pedic pillows come with their standard 5-year warranty and free shipping, which guarantees its lasting quality.

Want to upgrade your sleep further for less? Our Presidents’ Day bedding sales page will help you find the top deals on all bedding products from pillows and weighted blankets to sleep accessories. But first, here are our top recommendations to shop now in the Tempur-Pedic BOGO pillow sale…

1. Tempur-Cloud Pillow: queen is $89 at Tempur-Pedic

This is the brand's bestselling pillow designed specifically for stomach and back sleepers. It includes a single ultra-soft Tempur-material which provides adaptive comfort for your neck, head and shoulders. Just like how the best mattresses for stomach sleepers delivers the right support to minimize risks in this sleeping position, the Tempur-Cloud too is conforming enough to have a restful night's sleep on your stomach without aches or pains. A queen Tempur-Cloud is available at $89 while a king is $109. It also comes in a hypoallergenic and washable 100% polyester knit cover, making maintenance easy.



User score: ★★★★ (7,200+ reviews)

2. Tempur-Neck Pillow: small is $119 at Tempur-Pedic

This is the most recommended Tempur-Pedic model for people who struggle with neck pain thanks to its ergonomic design which follows the natural curve of the neck. The Tempur-Neck is the firmer option out of all their pillows, crafted to provide sturdy support to alleviate any aches or pains while lying on the side or your back. This also comes in a soft knit cover which is both easy to maintain and hypoallergenic. Find the right Tempur-Neck based on your body type from three available variants: small, medium and larger. A small Tempur-Neck is $119 while a medium retails for $129.



User score: ★★★★ (5,100+ reviews)

3. Tempur-Cloud Dual Cooling Pillow: queen is $199 at Tempur-Pedic

Hot sleeper? Tempur-Pedic has that covered too with the Tempur-Cloud which sports high-tech cooling features like the best cooling mattresses. You can now remain fresh throughout the night thanks to the two cooling gel layers on either side which wick away excess heat. This medium-firm pillow includes a single block of the highly-adaptive Tempur-material which makes it suitable for all sleeping positions and body types. It's also encased in a 100% premium cotton knit cover which is naturally soft, breathable and hypoallergenic. A queen Tempur-Cloud Dual Cooling Pillow is $199 while a king is $239.



User score: ★★★★ (4,200+ reviews)

4. Tempur-Cloud Hybrid: queen is $149 at Tempur-Pedic

This is the latest pillow launched in the Tempur-Pedic mix which features a unique blend of three types of Tempur material: adaptive Tempur Pressure Relief, comfy and breathable Tempur Plush Comfort and the high-density Tempur Premium Support along with the signature Tempur piece which contours to your shape giving ultimate support all night long. The fully adjustable fill makes it an ideal Tempur-Pedic pick for all sleeping styles. A queen Tempur-Cloud Hybrid is $149 while the MSRP of a king is $179.



User score: ★★★★ (35+ reviews)