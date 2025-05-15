Gravity's best weighted blanket for reducing sleep anxiety is on sale ahead of Memorial Day at one of the cheapest prices I've seen

Weighted blankets are a great way to reduce stress and anxiety, which can have a transformational effect on your sleep. However, the hefty price tags for the top models on the market may have discouraged you from trying one out. But you can now get your hands on one of the hugely popular Gravity weighted blankets for less, because along with a drop in MSRP, there's 30% off weighted blankets at Gravity.

The brand offers three styles of weighted blanket to choose from, which includes a Gravity Chunky Knit Blanket, a Gravity Cooling Weighted Blanket and the crowd-favorite original, the Gravity Weighted Blanket. The latter is featured in our best weighted blanket guide, and it is the only one of the three weighted blankets from Gravity backed up by an independent SleepScore study showing it reduced stress and anxiety.

Want to pair up your weighted blanket with new sheets and a supportive pillow? Explore our Memorial Day mattress and bedding sales to keep track of all the latest deals. But first, scroll down for more details on Gravity weighted blankets...

3 Gravity weighted blanket deals to shop before Memorial Day

1. Gravity Weighted Blanket: from $149 from $104 at Gravity

Ranked as the most comforting weighted blanket in our guide, this classic weighted blanket from Gravity is made of a micro-plush duvet cover containing fine-grade glass beads. Our tester rated it a 4 out of 5 in the Gravity Weighted Blanket review for its unform weight distribution, comfort and ease of maintenance. According to Gravity, an independent SleepScore study showed that "54.7% reported feeling less anxious and stressed" as a result of using this particular weighted blanket. It is available in two color variants and three size/weight options (single in 15lb and 20lb and queen/king in 35lb). The current 30% discount drops the price of a Gravity weighted blanket in all sizes/weights from $149 to $104.

2. Gravity Cooling Weighted Blanket: from $189 from $132 at Gravity

Looking for a weighted blanket which doesn't overheat? This cooling model from Gravity could be a great choice as we head into summer. It is crafted with a cover made from soft, moisture-wicking and naturally lightweight lyocell derived from eucalyptus, and has a fill of fine-grade glass beads for even weight distribution. You can choose your ideal Gravity cooling weighted blanket from three colors and three size/weight options (single in 15 lbs and 20 lbs and queen/king in 35 lbs). The current 30% discount drops the price on all sizes/weights from $189 to $132.